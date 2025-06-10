Colorado Has Some Of The Best Off-Roading Trails (According To AllTrails)

If you currently own one of the best off-road vehicles on the market, you likely know that figuring out where to drive it can sometimes be a challenge. You could, of course, seek out off-roading meetups to ask the locals about the best trails in your area, or even head out into the wild and find them for yourself. But these days, many are also turning to helpful off-roading apps for guidance about the best places to get their wheels dirty on the weekends. And for the off-roading app set, AllTrails is becoming one of the go-to options.

Advertisement

If you're unfamiliar with AllTrails, it's an online platform with a mobile-friendly app that boasts a comprehensive database of off-road ready trails all over the globe. As you might expect from such an operation, AllTrails regularly curates lists highlighting the best of the best in off-roading all over the world. This includes even a top 10 breakdown, assembling some of the better trails to tackle in the United States.

It'll probably come as little surprise to many that Colorado is a major presence in AllTrails "Best off-road-driving trails in the United States." As it stands, off-road locations in the Rocky Mountain State account for nearly half of the trails on said list, placing four in the top 10. The mile-high trails that made the list include Chihuahua Lake Trail, Loch Lomond Trail, Middle St. Vrain Trail, and Bridal Veil Falls Trail.

Advertisement