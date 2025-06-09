How To Clean AirPods Max Ear Cups (And How Often You Probably Should)
Given the helpful features of the AirPods Max, it's no longer surprising that the headphones easily integrate into your daily routine. You wear them on your morning walks, during your virtual meetings, and just about anywhere that calls for a comfortable private listening experience. However, due to its frequent use, keeping the device clean can be quite a challenge. No matter how careful you are, the ear cups on your AirPods Max will still end up accumulating makeup, sweat, and natural skin oils.
The good news is that they're pretty quick and easy to clean. Unlike the tiny speakers on your in-ear AirPods, which require patience, gentle handling, and a multitude of thin and soft cleaning tools, the ear cups on AirPods Max are larger and take less effort and materials. We'll walk you through the steps on how to clean your AirPods Max ear cups and ear cushions, making them look shiny and new again.
The right way to clean your AirPods Max ear cups and cushions
To get your AirPods Max's ear cups back to their original spotless condition, you'll need water and two pieces of soft, lint-free cloth. Cleaning your AirPods with alcohol is also okay. Just make sure you're using 70% isopropyl or 75% ethyl alcohol.
First, remove the ear cushions from the headphones by pulling them off. Then, lightly dampen one of your cloths with water and wipe down the ear cups. Ensure the fabric isn't dripping, as you don't want any liquid to enter the speakers. Using your dry cloth, wipe away any excess moisture from the ear cups. Leave the headphones out to air dry.
For the ear cushions, here's what you need to do:
- Pour a teaspoon of your preferred liquid laundry detergent into a clean bowl.
- Mix in a cup of water.
- Wet a lint-free cloth with the solution.
- Gently rub the cushions with the cloth to remove any unwanted stains and smell. Do so for about a minute each.
- Lightly wet a new lint-free cloth with water to rinse off the soapy solution.
- Use a separate dry cloth to gently pat the cushions dry.
- Let the cushions air dry completely.
- Put them back on the headphones, but ensure that both the ear cups and cushions are dry before using the AirPods Max again.
How often you clean your AirPods Max depends on several factors. If you use the headphones while exercising or wearing makeup, it's best to wipe down the ear cups immediately after use to prevent odor and grime buildup. If you don't engage in sweaty activities or use makeup, you can put off cleaning the ear cups until you notice visible darkening or stains, smell a musty odor, or feel some stickiness or oiliness.