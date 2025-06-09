How To Clean AirPods Max Ear Cups (And How Often You Probably Should)

To get your AirPods Max's ear cups back to their original spotless condition, you'll need water and two pieces of soft, lint-free cloth. Cleaning your AirPods with alcohol is also okay. Just make sure you're using 70% isopropyl or 75% ethyl alcohol.

Advertisement

First, remove the ear cushions from the headphones by pulling them off. Then, lightly dampen one of your cloths with water and wipe down the ear cups. Ensure the fabric isn't dripping, as you don't want any liquid to enter the speakers. Using your dry cloth, wipe away any excess moisture from the ear cups. Leave the headphones out to air dry.

For the ear cushions, here's what you need to do:

Pour a teaspoon of your preferred liquid laundry detergent into a clean bowl. Mix in a cup of water. Wet a lint-free cloth with the solution. Gently rub the cushions with the cloth to remove any unwanted stains and smell. Do so for about a minute each. Lightly wet a new lint-free cloth with water to rinse off the soapy solution. Use a separate dry cloth to gently pat the cushions dry. Let the cushions air dry completely. Put them back on the headphones, but ensure that both the ear cups and cushions are dry before using the AirPods Max again.

How often you clean your AirPods Max depends on several factors. If you use the headphones while exercising or wearing makeup, it's best to wipe down the ear cups immediately after use to prevent odor and grime buildup. If you don't engage in sweaty activities or use makeup, you can put off cleaning the ear cups until you notice visible darkening or stains, smell a musty odor, or feel some stickiness or oiliness.

Advertisement