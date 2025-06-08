What Do Flashing Red And Green Lights Mean On A Tesla Charger?

Tesla is undoubtedly one of the most popular electric vehicle companies out there, as made evident by its more than 40% share in the US EV market, according to CarEdge. The company has some of the best electric vehicles, like the Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender, which not only has an impressive range of 445 miles but also comes with some really cool features like rear-wheel steering, a self-cleaning front-facing camera, and more.

Similar to gas-powered vehicles that need to be refueled regularly, Tesla vehicles must be charged regularly. Usually, charging a Tesla is a straightforward process; you simply need to open the charge port door of your Tesla and plug in the charging connector to start the charging process. As you plug in the connector, the charger will start showing a light indicating the charging status.

You'll see a blinking green light when the charging process has started. The blinking frequency will automatically slow down as your vehicle is about to reach full charge. Depending on the type of charging station you're using, your Tesla will take a few hours to fully charge. When the charging is complete, you'll see a solid green light. This is the complete journey of charging a Tesla on a normal day.

However, there may be times when the Tesla charger displays a red light instead of green. This is definitely not the light you would want to see, as it indicates there is a fault in the charging process that needs to be addressed before you can charge your vehicle again.