What It Means If Your Jumper Cables Start Smoking And Heat Up

Jumper cables are one of the most important tools for a car owner, and should be among the set of tools kept in a car. It helps a car with a dead battery start by connecting it to a functioning battery.By connecting the alligator clips to both batteries' positive and negative terminals, it provides power to start the car with the problem battery. Using a jumper cable is relatively simple, but there are scenarios where it can heat up and start to smoke. The reasons for this vary, and include a wrong polarity connection, using an incorrect gauge of cable, a fault in an electrical component in the car being charged, or damage in the jumper cable being used.

Advertisement

A wrong polarity connection means the jumper cable is attached backwards, where the battery's positive and negative polarities are inverted. This causes a dead short, which can potentially melt the cable. For jumpers with a smaller cable gauge, the electricity encounters more resistance, which causes it to heat up. In the case of a fault within the electrical components of a car, there is a risk of extracting too much power, and the jumper cable could obstruct the flow of electricity, which could cause it to melt. Lastly, a damaged jumper cable due to corrosion, cuts, or failing insulation can cause it to short-circuit and overheat.

The possible hazards caused by an improperly connected jumper cable can range from short circuits, the cable melting, fire, or worse, the battery exploding. In addition, several of the car's components, including the alternator, electronic control unit, fuses, relays, and wiring, could be damaged due to the short circuit. In general, a wrong connection is very harmful and should be avoided.

Advertisement