What Does 'Alfa' In Alfa Romeo's Name Stand For?

The name Alfa Romeo is perhaps not as well-known to the general public as other European automobile brands like BMW or Mercedes. The Italian automaker has, however, been in the game as long as many of its European counterparts, if not longer. The company first came into being in Milan in 1910. It did so under the guidance of a group of Italian investors led by Ugo Stella. The brand was not, however, established bearing the name it now holds. Rather, Stella and company called it A.L.F.A.

Yes, that name is indeed an acronym, with the four-letter designation standing for "Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili." Loosely translated, that means Lombardy Anonymous Automobile Factory, signaling, of course, the company's intent to manufacture automobiles. Stella and A.L.F.A.'s first chief engineer, Giuseppe Merosi, got to work fairly quickly, launching the production of two models. These were the the 12HP and the 24HP, each of which was named for its potential power output. The 24HP was the first to debut, arriving in 1911 and soon becoming a presence on European race circuits.

But A.L.F.A. would struggle to compete at the highest levels, even as the brand was becoming well-known in its native Italy. Neopolitan businessman Nicola Romeo eventually took control of the company in 1915. After a period of wartime production, A.L.F.A. would get back to making cars in 1919. Not long after, Romeo would rename the company Alfa Romeo.

