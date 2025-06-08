What Does 'Alfa' In Alfa Romeo's Name Stand For?
The name Alfa Romeo is perhaps not as well-known to the general public as other European automobile brands like BMW or Mercedes. The Italian automaker has, however, been in the game as long as many of its European counterparts, if not longer. The company first came into being in Milan in 1910. It did so under the guidance of a group of Italian investors led by Ugo Stella. The brand was not, however, established bearing the name it now holds. Rather, Stella and company called it A.L.F.A.
Yes, that name is indeed an acronym, with the four-letter designation standing for "Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili." Loosely translated, that means Lombardy Anonymous Automobile Factory, signaling, of course, the company's intent to manufacture automobiles. Stella and A.L.F.A.'s first chief engineer, Giuseppe Merosi, got to work fairly quickly, launching the production of two models. These were the the 12HP and the 24HP, each of which was named for its potential power output. The 24HP was the first to debut, arriving in 1911 and soon becoming a presence on European race circuits.
But A.L.F.A. would struggle to compete at the highest levels, even as the brand was becoming well-known in its native Italy. Neopolitan businessman Nicola Romeo eventually took control of the company in 1915. After a period of wartime production, A.L.F.A. would get back to making cars in 1919. Not long after, Romeo would rename the company Alfa Romeo.
Who owns Alfa Romeo today?
Yes, Alfa Romeo has actually been making uniquely Italian cars – some of which are considered timeless — for well over 100 years. The brand's lack of recognition in the United States is, in part, because it didn't show up in American markets until the 1950s and has been an on-again, off-again presence in the U.S ever since. The Alfa Romeo brand arguably reached its pop culture peak in the late 1960s, after making a memorable appearance in the Academy Award-winning film, "The Graduate."
Nonetheless, the brand has never achieved the success enjoyed by other major European players. In fact, things got so bad for Alfa Romeo in the mid-1990s that it stopped selling cars in America. The brand returned in 2007, however, and has carved out a niche in the market with drivers who favor low-key Italian prestige at a sub-premium price.
As for the brand itself, the takeover by Nicola Romeo was not the last time Alfa Romeo found itself working under new ownership. But after a few smaller-scale changes in ownership, the Alfa Romeo brand joined the Fiat-Chrysler family in 2007. As you've likely already figured out, that fact means that Alfa Romeo did indeed become part of the Stellantis group when it formed in 2021. The company is still owned by Stellantis today, existing alongside the likes of distinctly American brands like Jeep, Dodge, and Ram, as well as European stalwarts such as Maserati, Peugeot, and Fiat.