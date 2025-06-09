Why Vancouver Has Blinking Green Traffic Lights (And What They Mean)

Driving in a different country presents a unique set of hazards, with one of the biggest being that there will inevitably be some different road traffic laws that you'll need to come to grips with. Even across the U.S., there are some pretty strange driving laws in certain states, but when you cross the border into Canada, the rules change again. Much like the States, there are small differences in traffic laws and signage between different cities and provinces across Canada, including some that are unique to only one city.

Vancouver's blinking green traffic lights are a great example: other places in Canada sometimes have the same blinking lights, but in Vancouver they mean something different to everywhere else. A blinking green light in Vancouver means that the signal is was activated by a pedestrian and so could change if someone who wants to cross the road presses the button. The blinking indicates that, since this particular signal is different to other traffic lights in the area, it's worth paying extra attention to.

The blinking lights can be found across Vancouver and in certain other places in British Columbia, and they've been around since the '80s. They can be located in a variety of places, including city intersections, mid-block crossings, and on certain highways.

