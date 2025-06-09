Why Vancouver Has Blinking Green Traffic Lights (And What They Mean)
Driving in a different country presents a unique set of hazards, with one of the biggest being that there will inevitably be some different road traffic laws that you'll need to come to grips with. Even across the U.S., there are some pretty strange driving laws in certain states, but when you cross the border into Canada, the rules change again. Much like the States, there are small differences in traffic laws and signage between different cities and provinces across Canada, including some that are unique to only one city.
Vancouver's blinking green traffic lights are a great example: other places in Canada sometimes have the same blinking lights, but in Vancouver they mean something different to everywhere else. A blinking green light in Vancouver means that the signal is was activated by a pedestrian and so could change if someone who wants to cross the road presses the button. The blinking indicates that, since this particular signal is different to other traffic lights in the area, it's worth paying extra attention to.
The blinking lights can be found across Vancouver and in certain other places in British Columbia, and they've been around since the '80s. They can be located in a variety of places, including city intersections, mid-block crossings, and on certain highways.
What does a blinking green light mean in Ontario?
In British Columbia, all of these blinking green lights mean the same thing. However, drive across the country to Ontario, and the traffic signage can get confusing. In Ontario, a blinking green light can be used to indicate that it's safe for a driver to turn, although that particular usage is slowly being phased out as the province brings its signaling in line with national standards. Ontario also sometimes uses blinking yellow and red lights, with the former meaning approach with caution and the latter meaning stop at the intersection and only proceed when it's safe to do so.
It's worth brushing up on the traffic signaling conventions of any Canadian province you're travelling to, not only to keep yourself and nearby drivers and pedestrians safe, but also to avoid getting ticketed by a traffic light camera. Cities like Vancouver have traffic light cameras at many major intersections, and you could get fined if you enter the intersection when a red light is showing or if you're speeding. It's not just Vancouver either: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and other major cities all have similar systems.