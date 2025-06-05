What Is The 318 Detroit Diesel Engine & What Made It Popular?

There are certain engines that move from being mere powerplants to becoming part of motoring folklore. Generally, these are engines that power vehicles worthy of motoring legend status, such as the iconic engines that powered the golden era of the muscle car. The Detroit 318 diesel engine can't claim such a heritage, but mention its name in the right circles and you'll find that this engine — in its own way — has as much right to a place in motoring's hall of fame as the more glamorous V8s at the heart of the muscle car era.

The Detroit Diesel 318 — or 8V-71 to give it its official designation — was introduced in 1957 by General Motors' Detroit Diesel Division, as the company was then known. The engine was part of the legendary Series 71 2-stroke diesel engines that powered many vehicles, from buses to landing craft. It was also used to power semi-trucks, generators, cranes, bulldozers, and many other pieces of industrial equipment. The 318 reference is a referral to the naturally aspirated version's horsepower, while its official designation offers some clues about its construction. Breaking it down, the term 8V-71 refers to the number and configuration of the cylinders (V8) and the displacement of each cylinder (71 cubic inches), giving the 318 a total displacement of 568 cubic inches, or 9.3 liters. And it's that combination of a V8 cylinder arrangement and 2-stroke combustion that made it special.

