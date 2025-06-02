No, The Yamaha Banshee Isn't Coming Back In 2025 (But Honestly, It Really Should)

The Yamaha Banshee 350 was once counted as one of the manufacturer's more iconic ATVs, providing a fantastic entry-to-mid-level option for dune riding, trail racing, and general adventure riding. This off-road machine was particularly well-known for its high-performance 347cc twin-cylinder, two-stroke, liquid-cooled engine, which gave the quad up to 34 hp. Yamaha built the Banshee 350 from 1987 until 2006, when the company discontinued it to focus on ATVs with 4-stroke engines, and there has been little mention of it in nearly two decades.

Now, fresh rumors have been circulating that Yamaha plans to bring this machine back in 2025. This has sparked renewed interest in the ATV among Yamaha fans, though I'm sorry to report that it doesn't appear we'll actually be seeing new Banshee models on the market anytime soon. For one, Yamaha hasn't made any official announcement regarding the return of the infamous ATV. Additionally, as someone who has been riding powersports vehicles for over 15 years and reporting on them for the last two, I believe that there is sufficient reason to doubt the authenticity of the articles and videos that have been propagating rumors of the quad coming back in 2025.

That said, just because the quad isn't coming back this year doesn't mean fans should write the Banshee off completely. There are plenty of reasons why Yamaha should consider bringing one of the most successful ATVs in its history out of retirement.

