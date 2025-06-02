No, The Yamaha Banshee Isn't Coming Back In 2025 (But Honestly, It Really Should)
The Yamaha Banshee 350 was once counted as one of the manufacturer's more iconic ATVs, providing a fantastic entry-to-mid-level option for dune riding, trail racing, and general adventure riding. This off-road machine was particularly well-known for its high-performance 347cc twin-cylinder, two-stroke, liquid-cooled engine, which gave the quad up to 34 hp. Yamaha built the Banshee 350 from 1987 until 2006, when the company discontinued it to focus on ATVs with 4-stroke engines, and there has been little mention of it in nearly two decades.
Now, fresh rumors have been circulating that Yamaha plans to bring this machine back in 2025. This has sparked renewed interest in the ATV among Yamaha fans, though I'm sorry to report that it doesn't appear we'll actually be seeing new Banshee models on the market anytime soon. For one, Yamaha hasn't made any official announcement regarding the return of the infamous ATV. Additionally, as someone who has been riding powersports vehicles for over 15 years and reporting on them for the last two, I believe that there is sufficient reason to doubt the authenticity of the articles and videos that have been propagating rumors of the quad coming back in 2025.
That said, just because the quad isn't coming back this year doesn't mean fans should write the Banshee off completely. There are plenty of reasons why Yamaha should consider bringing one of the most successful ATVs in its history out of retirement.
AI-generated content and an April Fools' joke
So, if Yamaha hasn't actually announced a new Banshee 350, then you might be wondering how these rumors got started. Well, there are a couple of reasons why you might have heard false claims about the quad's imminent resurgence.
The first is that the popular UTV and ATV magazine Dirt Wheels posted an article on April 1 titled, "The Yamaha Banshee is Back!" This article went into great detail about a new electric version of the ATV that would boast 113 hp, 95 lb-ft of torque, and a top speed of 110 miles per hour in something called "Screamer mode." If the date and specs of this article didn't already raise some eyebrows, the editorial team posted an update on April 2 stating, "APRIL FOOLS! An electric Banshee? A scented oil diffuser? The Facebook comments were great, although we're surprised how many fell for it. Thanks for playing along!" So, it's clear that Dirt Wheels was just having a bit of fun with its readers and was not suggesting that there's a new Banshee on the way. It was a solid bit, but it's not based on any real news.
The other, more insidious engine behind the rumor is a set of unverifiable articles and videos featuring AI-generated content. The YouTube channel Automaz, for instance, posted a video claiming that the Yamaha Banshee 350 would be making a return in 2025. Not only does this video feature AI-generated images and voiceover, but it also seems confused about whether the Banshee 350 is an ATV or a motorcycle.
The Banshee 350 could fill a gap in Yamaha's lineup
Yamaha currently has four ATV product lines on the market: The Raptor and YFZ sport ATVs, and the Grizzly and Kodiak utility ATVs. Each of these has several models available across a range of different price points, trims, and engine sizes. These four lines add up to a total of 18 different unique ATV models in Yamaha's current line-up. This already constitutes a pretty wide range of options, so why might Yamaha consider giving a second chance to a discontinued ATV that's been gone for 19 years?
The Banshee 350 has maintained its popularity in the nearly two decades since it was discontinued for many reasons. The quad's impressive speed and wide range of aftermarket customization options have helped to maintain its desirability among enthusiasts who appreciate the machine's aggressive design, light weight, raw power, and adaptability. These features are most likely why the Banshee 350 is also still commonly found in dune racing circles, such as those at the Glamis Sand Dunes and the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
The nostalgia and lasting popularity of the Banshee might make bringing it back a smart move on Yamaha's part. There aren't a lot of performance-oriented two-stroke ATVs on the market anymore, and none in Yamaha's current line-up. The switch to 4-stroke engines among ATVs might have initially been tied to emissions requirements, but modern fuel injection and emission containment tech could make a much cleaner-running 2-stroke engine possible. This would fill a niche that the company isn't currently tapped into.