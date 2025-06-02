Can You Bring A Swiss Army Knife On A Cruise Ship?

When we think about rigorous, thorough security for travel, we immediately go to all of our unfortunate experiences dealing with the TSA at airports. There is so much you have to remember about what is allowed in a carry-on bag, what you need to put in checked luggage, and what is banned altogether on a flight. For example, if you want to bring your Swiss army knife on a airplane, you will have to put it in your checked luggage, as having a knife readily available to you on the plane is definitely forbidden. Having that separation between carry-on and checked baggage is fine for a few hours on a plane, but other forms of travel aren't as quick, such as cruise ships.

Cruise ships are simultaneously your vacation and your mode of travel. You are in a confined space with many other people, but you are allowed to have access to everything you brought along with you. Your carry-on baggage is the exact same as your checked luggage on a cruise ship. So, let's come back to the Swiss army knife. For the cruise ship industry, there is no TSA equivalent, and the policies for what you are and are not allowed to bring on a ship are determined by the actual cruise line itself. No two companies operate the same way, and because of this, what you can bring on board varies wildly. This is indeed the case with the Swiss army knife. Some cruise lines let you have it, and others don't.

