No, Costco Does Not Sell Motorcycle Tires — Here's Where You Should Look Instead
Costco's competitive pricing, free lifetime maintenance benefits, and reliable tire brands make it the go-to choice for many vehicle and truck owners for tire purchases. That being said, you are out of luck if you ride a motorcycle and were hoping to get a bargain at the warehouse behemoth. Unfortunately, Costco does not stock motorcycle tires, either in-store or online, or provide installation services for them either.
Given Costco's strong automotive division for four-wheeled machines, this could surprise you. But for motorcyclists, the retailer simply doesn't have the option or service capacity to satisfy the special needs of two-wheeled machines. When it comes to the correct mounting and balancing, motorcycle tires call for specific tools and knowledge — something Costco Tire Centers are not equipped to manage.
Fortunately, there are more stores catering especially to the needs of riders that provide not only a range of the best tire brands but also professional advice and competitive prices. Instead, here's where you should be shopping, from local bike shops delivering tailored service to internet stores with large inventories.
Top online stores selling motorcycle tires
Two stores regularly stand out if you're shopping online for motorcycle tires: RevZilla and Cycle Gear. On sites like Reddit's r/Harley, where motorcyclists offer real-world advice and stories, these two are among the most often suggested by riders. Both sites routinely provide discounts, free shipping, and customer reviews that help identify the best fit for your ride; they also feature a large assortment of tires from reputable brands, including Dunlop, Michelin, and Pirelli.
Especially well-known for its simple interface, expert guides and reviews, and its very own riders blog, Common Tread, is RevZilla. It targets both regular commuters and serious track-day enthusiasts. Cycle Gear, which shares a parent company with RevZilla, also provides a strong online catalog, as well as a large network of physical stores all around the United States where you can have tires shipped straight for installation.
Walmart, another major choice, may not be as specialized but provides a solid range of tires at reasonable prices. If you have a trusted mechanic or are confident in your own tire installation, Walmart can be a great option even if installation might not be as simple as with a dedicated bike shop.
The best choice might be your local motorcycle shop
Although it's tough to beat online sales, many seasoned riders and independent shop owners still recommend buying tires from your local motorcycle shop, even if it means paying that little bit extra. Several users on a Reddit forum, the same one where RevZilla and Cycle Gear received their praise, strongly advocate for helping local businesses. These stores handle the tire balancing and mounting in-house and offer professional advice tailored to your bike and riding style, saving you the hassle of doing it all yourself.
Local stores can also help you avoid problems with compatibility resulting from ordering the wrong size or model online. More importantly, developing relationships with local shops can result in improved service, quicker turnaround times, and occasionally even gear or future maintenance discounts. This choice is more than worth the somewhat higher cost for riders who appreciate personalized service and wish to see their local motorcycle community flourishing. Costco might not be able to sell you motorcycle tires, but there are plenty of excellent alternatives. No matter what your priorities are, be it convenience, cost, or expert service, now you know exactly where to look.