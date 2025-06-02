No, Costco Does Not Sell Motorcycle Tires — Here's Where You Should Look Instead

Costco's competitive pricing, free lifetime maintenance benefits, and reliable tire brands make it the go-to choice for many vehicle and truck owners for tire purchases. That being said, you are out of luck if you ride a motorcycle and were hoping to get a bargain at the warehouse behemoth. Unfortunately, Costco does not stock motorcycle tires, either in-store or online, or provide installation services for them either.

Given Costco's strong automotive division for four-wheeled machines, this could surprise you. But for motorcyclists, the retailer simply doesn't have the option or service capacity to satisfy the special needs of two-wheeled machines. When it comes to the correct mounting and balancing, motorcycle tires call for specific tools and knowledge — something Costco Tire Centers are not equipped to manage.

Fortunately, there are more stores catering especially to the needs of riders that provide not only a range of the best tire brands but also professional advice and competitive prices. Instead, here's where you should be shopping, from local bike shops delivering tailored service to internet stores with large inventories.

