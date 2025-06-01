What All Is Included In The 95-Piece Ryobi Drill Bit Set & Is It Any Good? Here's What Users Say
One of the most important power tools any person has in their arsenal is a drill. Drills come in handy whether you're trying to mount a television on your wall or putting together a bookshelf, and you will be shocked by how often you find yourself using one. Many users have adopted cordless power drills, including those made by Ryobi, one of the best drill brands on the market, due in no small part to its 18V ONE+ battery system that covers hundreds of tools.
While the Ryobi drill is a good product, it's basically worthless if you don't choose the right drill bits for it. Ryobi sells many different drill bit packs, offering anywhere from 20 to 300 different bits. That is a pretty big range; so, one pack you may be drawn to as a good middle ground would be its 95-piece drill and impact drive kit, which has plenty of positive reviews.
This set has bits for just about every scenario you can think of. You can expect 20 differently sized black oxide drill bits that are good for most common surfaces and materials. The group with the most variety is the 1-inch impact drive bits, as you will have 41 different ones to choose from. It comes with nine 2-inch and three 3.5-inch impact drive bits, as well. There are also specialty bits: The kit has five different masonry drill bits, four wood boring spade bits, six brad point bits, and six impact nut drivers. Rounding out the kit is one impact magnetic bit holder. You get all of this for the perfectly reasonable price of $29.97.
What do users think of Ryobi's 95-piece drill bit kit?
Customers have had a lot of praise for the Ryobi 95-piece drill and impact drive kit. Regardless of retailer, the customer response remains basically the same. Those who purchased the kit from The Home Depot have left 3,100 ratings and reviews at the time of writing; over 2,300 of those are five-star scores, making for a total of 4.6 out of 5 stars. The consensus is that this kit offers a good variety of drill bits without becoming overwhelming. Those who have given the set a bad review generally have the same complaint: poor durability. While this is a minority experience on the whole, it's definitely an issue worth noting when the people who haven't enjoyed the product mostly all have the same complaint.
Fewer customers purchased the Ryobi drill bit set on Amazon, with the retailer having just over 150 reviews on record. However, opinions are equally positive, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. The tone of the reviews is also incredibly similar, with users praising its affordability and variety, while the negative reviews focus on the drill bits' durability. Reviews under four stars only make up 13% of the total, so once again, these complaints are a minority. On the whole, customer reviews indicate that the Ryobi 95-piece drill and impact drive kit is a well-liked product.