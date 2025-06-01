What All Is Included In The 95-Piece Ryobi Drill Bit Set & Is It Any Good? Here's What Users Say

One of the most important power tools any person has in their arsenal is a drill. Drills come in handy whether you're trying to mount a television on your wall or putting together a bookshelf, and you will be shocked by how often you find yourself using one. Many users have adopted cordless power drills, including those made by Ryobi, one of the best drill brands on the market, due in no small part to its 18V ONE+ battery system that covers hundreds of tools.

While the Ryobi drill is a good product, it's basically worthless if you don't choose the right drill bits for it. Ryobi sells many different drill bit packs, offering anywhere from 20 to 300 different bits. That is a pretty big range; so, one pack you may be drawn to as a good middle ground would be its 95-piece drill and impact drive kit, which has plenty of positive reviews.

This set has bits for just about every scenario you can think of. You can expect 20 differently sized black oxide drill bits that are good for most common surfaces and materials. The group with the most variety is the 1-inch impact drive bits, as you will have 41 different ones to choose from. It comes with nine 2-inch and three 3.5-inch impact drive bits, as well. There are also specialty bits: The kit has five different masonry drill bits, four wood boring spade bits, six brad point bits, and six impact nut drivers. Rounding out the kit is one impact magnetic bit holder. You get all of this for the perfectly reasonable price of $29.97.

