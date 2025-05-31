What Makes Nothing's CMF Phone Pro 2 So Different From Its Phone 1 Version?

When Nothing's value-centric CMF label introduced its first smartphone, it made waves because of its modular design. With the Phone 2 Pro, which was introduced a few weeks ago, CMF by Nothing took a slightly different approach to modularity.

Advertisement

On the Phone 2 Pro, users can take off the metallic screws and install a universal cover, which actually doubles as a universal cover for attaching a number of other accessories. So far, the company has revealed a sleek wallet that snaps magnetically to the rear shell and also doubles as a stand. The universal cover also opens the doors for a variety of creative camera lenses and a fashionable lanyard attachment, as well.

Interestingly, despite its budget-friendly status, this is the thinnest phone Nothing has made to date, offering a waistline of just 7.8 millimeters. Another major improvement is the ingress protection. The first-gen CMF smartphone served an IP52-rated build, while the Phone 2 Pro takes things up a notch higher to IP54-level for dust and water resistance.

Advertisement

On the functional side of things, there's a new Essential Key on the side, which enables a dedicated Essential Space. It's like a memory hub where users can share their screenshots, click pictures, and record voice notes, all of which are intelligently catalogued by an AI.