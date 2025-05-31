Here's Why Hyperlinks Are Usually Blue

Hyperlinks have been predominantly blue since the World Wide Web was introduced in the 1980s, and they are unlikely to change anytime soon. Why? The reason for blue hyperlinks is still true to this day — it's the easiest color to read. In 1985, after many experiments, Professor Ben Shneiderman of the University of Maryland's Human-Computer Interaction Lab essentially created the blue link for selectable text. He said: "Red highlighting made the links more visible, but reduced the user's capacity to read and retain the content of the text... Blue was visible, on both white and black backgrounds, and didn't interfere with retention."

Advertisement

But let's go back — before the World Wide Web, the internet was almost all text. It was full of extensive menus of files that users had to navigate through, which was pretty tiresome. Shneiderman and graduate student Dan Ostroff presented a new idea at a museum exhibit: a menu of numbered choices that allows users to go to the exact information they want to see instead of scrolling through a massive menu in order. While it's something we take for granted now, this innovative concept streamlined internet usage like never before. Initially called an "embedded menu," this was the introduction of a hyperlink. But how did Shneiderman land on blue?