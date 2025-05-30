Is It Safe To Share An iPhone Charger With Someone Else?

It's happened to the best of us. You're out and need to charge your iPhone, but you left your charger at home. If you're lucky enough, someone will let you borrow their charger for the time being, or you find a public charging station that will get your device up and running. To many, it's a seemingly harmless action that's convenient and not worth thinking twice about. Yet others may be concerned that such an act may leave their device exposed to something far worse than an empty battery.

Advertisement

In recent years, numerous sources have popped up warning against using used chargers, such as those available at public charging stations. These sources often present how easily data hackers could potentially gain access to your device using chargers that look no different than your own. Among these is a video uploaded in October 2024 to Instagram by influencer Ryan Montgomery (@0day), which has over 600,000 views as of this writing. In the clip, Montgomery demonstrated how an identical yet corrupted iPhone charger plugged into a computer could load the device's data with little effort.

It's understandable to believe that such an act, commonly referred to as "juice jacking," is a threat with consequences on the same level as what can occur when you do the wrong things on a public Wi-Fi network. In truth, most of the news surrounding this phenomenon has been blown out of proportion, and, for the most part, there's nothing to worry about when using an iPhone charger that isn't yours.

Advertisement