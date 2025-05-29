Why Are Some Tractor Tires Filled With Water And Beet Juice?

Water and beet juice are among the most common liquid ballasts you'll encounter today. Water is readily available for most people, offering a more cost-effective option that is also safe to use. However, water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which has caused many tractor owners in regions where the weather gets cold to shy away from it. Water is also not as heavy as other options. It only weighs eight pounds per gallon, while alternatives, like beet juice, come in at 11 pounds. On the other hand, beet juice has gained popularity due to its weight, freezing point of -32 degrees Fahrenheit, and because it is non-corrosive or toxic. However, beet juice is relatively expensive compared to other liquid ballast options.

The remaining alternatives include antifreeze, which comes in at 9.4 pounds per gallon and freezes at -34 degrees Fahrenheit. Antifreeze is usually mixed with water at a 1:1 ratio, resulting in a 50/50 mix. Some users have reported better performance when a higher concentration of antifreeze is used, especially in colder weather. However, just like beet juice, antifreeze is also expensive. Some variants, like ethylene glycol antifreeze, can also be dangerous due to their toxicity.

Aside from antifreeze, you can use calcium chloride, which is non-toxic, weighs 11.3 pounds per gallon, freezes at -58 degrees Fahrenheit, and is readily available for most people. However, calcium chloride is very corrosive to the steel components of tires. Lastly, we have windshield washer fluid, which weighs a comparatively light 7.6 pounds per gallon and freezes at -25 degrees Fahrenheit. While it is lighter than water, its freezing point makes it a better alternative for those living in cold areas. However, the methanol found in most windshield washer fluid is usually very toxic.

