What Happens (And What To Do) When An Electrical Outlet Gets Wet

It's no secret, nor is it a mystery, that water and electricity do not mix. We never want to get water on or in any of our electronics, much less our outlets. Unfortunately, it can still happen sometimes, which might leave you wondering: What should you do if an electrical outlet gets wet? What can happen, and what can you do to prevent disaster? There are a few important steps to remember.

In an ideal world, we'd never have to wonder what happens if water gets into an electrical outlet. They're designed in such a way that water getting in is unlikely, but sometimes, things beyond our control can cause an issue. Some of the most common causes include house floods, but things like a burst pipe — usually entirely outside of our control — can also cause a lot of damage to the outlets in our home. A roof leak is another thing that you can't really predict. Finally, smaller instances of water in outlets can happen in everyday life, thanks to random spills that can occur at any time.

Whether a flood or a few drops of water, a wet outlet is never a good thing, although the range of outcomes starts with "nothing at all" and goes all the way up to a house fire. Let's dig into what happens when an electrical outlet gets wet and how to protect yourself and your belongings from potential damage.

