What Happens (And What To Do) When An Electrical Outlet Gets Wet
It's no secret, nor is it a mystery, that water and electricity do not mix. We never want to get water on or in any of our electronics, much less our outlets. Unfortunately, it can still happen sometimes, which might leave you wondering: What should you do if an electrical outlet gets wet? What can happen, and what can you do to prevent disaster? There are a few important steps to remember.
In an ideal world, we'd never have to wonder what happens if water gets into an electrical outlet. They're designed in such a way that water getting in is unlikely, but sometimes, things beyond our control can cause an issue. Some of the most common causes include house floods, but things like a burst pipe — usually entirely outside of our control — can also cause a lot of damage to the outlets in our home. A roof leak is another thing that you can't really predict. Finally, smaller instances of water in outlets can happen in everyday life, thanks to random spills that can occur at any time.
Whether a flood or a few drops of water, a wet outlet is never a good thing, although the range of outcomes starts with "nothing at all" and goes all the way up to a house fire. Let's dig into what happens when an electrical outlet gets wet and how to protect yourself and your belongings from potential damage.
What happens when an electrical outlet gets wet?
Finding out what happens to a wet outlet is something you should never do at home, which is why it's a good thing you're here, reading this article instead. While there's no one-size-fits-all answer, the real trouble with wet outlets is you never know what might happen. In some cases, such as in the YouTube video pictured above, an outlet might be completely submerged and nothing will happen. The YouTuber tested the theory by submerging a power strip in water and then plugging in a kitchen appliance; the appliance kept on working throughout the test. Another YouTube channel user spilled some water on several electrical outlets and found the water started boiling, but the installation didn't even short circuit.
It could be that in those two cases, the user got lucky, because a wet outlet is usually considered to be highly dangerous. Water is an excellent conductor for electricity, especially if it has any impurities — which most tap water or flood water will. This means that electricity can travel through the water outside of the wires, so touching a wet outlet or even a puddle that's in contact with it could result in electrocution. Even damp hands can be enough to conduct electricity.
Short circuits are common if an outlet gets wet, and in a best-case scenario, that will trip your circuit breaker immediately, cutting the power to that outlet. However, there could also be sparks or smoke, and the sudden surge of current and heat could even cause a fire. Even if it's not quite as bad as that in your case, you might end up with ruined devices, cords, or internal wiring, potentially facing thousands of dollars in damages and repairs.
What to do if an outlet gets wet?
If an outlet gets wet, it's important to act fast — but remember to never touch the outlet, no matter how much you want to try and salvage the situation. Your own safety is more important, and even if everything appears to be fine on the surface, it's never worth the risk.
For a start, make sure to cut the power. Find your electrical panel and flip the circuit breaker off for that outlet. If you're not sure which one is responsible for that particular outlet, get a flashlight and turn off the main breaker to be extra safe. If your outlet is of the GFCI (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter) type, it might have already tripped the circuit, but make sure that's the case before touching anything. Even with GFCI outlets, err on the side of caution and press the test button manually only once you've killed the breaker responsible for that outlet.
Your next step is to unplug everything. This will help ensure that water hasn't gotten into the prongs or the plug, and it'll let you fully inspect the outlet for possible damage. Next, dry the area as best as you can, mopping up around it and gently patting the outside of the outlet cover with an absorbent cloth if the breaker is off. Do not stick anything into the outlet itself in an attempt to dry it.
If you're dealing with a small splash, you might be able to keep using the outlet once it's fully dry. Keep the circuit breaker off for that outlet for 24-hours and let it dry off. If you're not sure whether it's fully dry, make sure to call an electrician to have it dealt with safely.