Why Do Airplanes Need To Be Pushed Back By Tugs Before Takeoff?

If you think backing your truck out of a parking spot without a reversing camera is hard, imagine reversing away from a crowded airport gate in a 400-ton airplane, with not a rear view mirror in sight. While passenger planes are very good at going forward through the air very quickly, they are not so good at going backwards on the ground. Those wheels on the end of the landing gear? They can roll, steer and brake — but they cannot motor the plane around the way wheels on a road vehicle do.

A commercial aircraft pilot could, in theory, back a plane onto a taxiway using reverse thrust, the same mechanism that rapidly slows a plane to taxi speed after landing. But in practice, using reverse thrust would be extremely loud, uneconomical, and dangerous. Thankfully, the same people who made airplanes the safest way to travel have thought this problem through, taken a leaf out of the cargo ship handbook, and come up with a better option – the pushback tug.

Also known as a pushback tractor or tow tractor, these large, heavy, high-torque vehicles, with their oversized wheels and tow hooks, play a highly specialized role in airport logistics. Apart from pushing planes safely back onto the tarmac, where they can taxi along under their own power, tugs also tow aircraft in and out of maintenance hangars, where airplane engines generally cannot be used because of the dangers they pose to equipment and personnel.

