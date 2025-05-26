Why Did WW2 Planes Have Black And White Stripes?

History buffs know the image well: a score of U.S. fighter planes sporting the now-iconic black and white stripes across their wings soaring over Normandy as the Allies mounted one of the most infamous military operations in modern history. In the eighty-one years since D-Day, these images of Operation Overlord has have puzzled and intrigued casual observers, wondering why Allied aircraft did their best zebra impersonation for the most important operation of the war.

These unique markings were called Invasion Stripes, and the history behind them is as fascinating as the aircraft they were painted on. Born out of one of the war's great disasters, the stripes are one of many examples of the era's warplanes sporting strange identification markers, such as when German fighters sported red spirals or U.S. planes boasted personalized nose art. In this case, however, the Second World War's most ingenious use of aviation art was more than decoration and is now a lasting example of how the era's tacticians adjusted to a changing military landscape.