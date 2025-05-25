What Is The Weight Capacity Of DeWalt's Saw Horses?
Whether you're a construction professional or an ordinary person who is battling a seemingly endless series of home renovations, you're likely going to need a saw for one reason or another. Sometimes, it will be for carpentry, like upcycling the old cabinet you found on the street; other times, it could be for when you've finally gotten to fix your pipes. Regardless, there's always something to cut, and it will often need to be a little elevated. To make it easier for you, you may want to buy a sawhorse to keep your materials stable, avoid accidents, and keep your limbs attached to your body.
Apart from acting as a stable base for cutting, saw horses could also be used to hold heavy things like doors or furniture in place for other tasks, such as restoration. Additionally, if you don't have a ladder or a table around, it can act as both of those things in a jiffy. Who doesn't want to invest in a safer way to keep their fingers from being sliced off? And if you already own a ton of DeWalt woodworking tools, why not add a saw horse from the black and yellow brand to match? To that end, DeWalt offers two different saw horse models that you can choose from: the Adjustable Metal Legs Sawhorse (DWST11031) and the Metal Folding Sawhorse (DWST11155).
How much weight can DeWalt Saw Horses carry?
For the Adjustable Metal Legs Sawhorse, DeWalt states that it can handle a load capacity of up to 2,500 lbs per pair. Made of both plastic and metal, it also has added features like rubber inserts, upper rulers, and an easy slide mechanism for those odd work areas. Alternatively, the Metal Folding Sawhorse has a slightly lower capacity rating at 2,000 lbs per pair. However, it does have added features like metal bars for clamping and quick folding. With a recess, DeWalt shares that it can easily work with everything from pipes, v-grooves, to different-sized wood. For reference, this puts both saw horses higher than the Pony saw horse set, which is an underrated tool you can find at Lowe's. However, both do fall a little short compared to the Bora Portamate Speedhorse XT that boasts an impressive 3,600 lbs weight capacity per pair.
But take note, the weight capacity is noted to be per two sawhorses, so to get the most out of it, you may want to consider getting more than one. For example, some buyers have mentioned buying at least two to build things like workbenches. That said, it's important to note that just because DeWalt rates them with capacity, it doesn't mean they always deliver on their promise. But, do people who have actually bought these DeWalt saw horses actually think that they perform up to standard?
Are DeWalt Saw Horses worth buying?
When it comes to saw horses, the ones that DeWalt offers have generally mixed reviews. In fact, several users have mentioned issues with its sturdiness for both models. For example, the Adjustable Metal Legs Sawhorse is rated 3.5 stars on average by twelve reviewers on the official DeWalt website. While most people did like how it's easy to use, it scored only an average of 2.9 stars for durability. However, the metal variant does have a much higher average rating of 4.4 stars from over 150 people on Amazon. Priced at $81.98, several buyers have mentioned that they're impressed with it to the point that they've bought multiple ones for their various needs. In fact, a home remodelling professional even praises how it works well in professional construction settings.
On the other hand, the DeWalt Metal Folding Sawhorse has generated 3.8 stars from 14 reviews on its official website, which is only marginally better. In particular, customers have scored its durability the least on average at 3.4 stars. That said, similar to the other model, it also scores much higher in other online retail channels. As of writing, over 460 Amazon buyers have given this DeWalt Sawhorse model an average of 4.4 stars. Priced at $58.99, many reviewers felt that it actually does have a stable build and love how it's space-saving and easy to transport. With this, it's important to weigh out whether the compact nature justifies some frequent concerns related to stability.