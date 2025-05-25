What Is The Weight Capacity Of DeWalt's Saw Horses?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a construction professional or an ordinary person who is battling a seemingly endless series of home renovations, you're likely going to need a saw for one reason or another. Sometimes, it will be for carpentry, like upcycling the old cabinet you found on the street; other times, it could be for when you've finally gotten to fix your pipes. Regardless, there's always something to cut, and it will often need to be a little elevated. To make it easier for you, you may want to buy a sawhorse to keep your materials stable, avoid accidents, and keep your limbs attached to your body.

Apart from acting as a stable base for cutting, saw horses could also be used to hold heavy things like doors or furniture in place for other tasks, such as restoration. Additionally, if you don't have a ladder or a table around, it can act as both of those things in a jiffy. Who doesn't want to invest in a safer way to keep their fingers from being sliced off? And if you already own a ton of DeWalt woodworking tools, why not add a saw horse from the black and yellow brand to match? To that end, DeWalt offers two different saw horse models that you can choose from: the Adjustable Metal Legs Sawhorse (DWST11031) and the Metal Folding Sawhorse (DWST11155).