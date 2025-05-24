10 Of The Most Powerful Tugboats Ever Made
When it comes to performing essential tasks on the water, tugboats (often referred to as tugs) are one of the most critical parts of the global shipping industry. Not only are they designed to be compact, but they are powerful enough to pull or tow larger ships, such as vessels, cargo ships, or cruise ships, and maneuver them through narrow stretches and busy passages or help them get out if they are stuck.
The world's first tugboat was the Charlotte Dundas, designed by William Symington in 1801. It was named after the governor of the Forth & Clyde Canal Company, Thomas Dundas's daughter. The first version had many technical problems, and the second, built in 1802, was much improved and towed two laden ships in 1803, weighing 130 tons. In the U.S., the first steam-powered tugboat, John W. Griffiths, arrived in 1825. Modern tugboats have become so powerful and advanced that in 2012, five tugboats transported one of the world's largest offshore oil platforms, Berkut, to its destination in the Russian Pacific.
Tugboats sail low on water because they must generate power to tow or push large ships. The metric "Bollard Pull" measures their power, which means how much power a tug can generate at zero speed. There are different types of tugs: Conventional tugs, Tractor tugs, River tugs, Seagoing tugs, Articulated Tug Barges, Azimuth Stern Drive, and a few others, all serving different purposes.
Found tugboats interesting? Here is a list of some of the most powerful tugboats ever made.
Island Victory - Bollard Pull 477 T
The Island Victory — built by Vard, a Norway-based company –- was first put into service by Island Offshore Management company in 2020. It is the most powerful tugboat in the world with a bollard pull of 477 tons, courtesy of two Rolls-Royce Bergen B32:40V16PCD 8,000 kW engines that the Kongsberg RR Bergen controls. The Island Victory tug has a length of 123.4 meters, a breadth of 25 meters, and a cargo deck area of 1,200 sqm. It can safely go into the water as deep as 9.4 meters without damaging the ship.
Island Victory has a total power of 42,880 horsepower and a deadweight of 5,686 tons. This tugboat is a multipurpose vessel that can perform different maritime duties. It can accommodate 110 people and features two cargo rail cranes, one deck crane, and a 250-ton offshore crane. There is also a moon pool of 7.2 meters with 800 tons maximum capacity, which makes the Island Victory a versatile tugboat suitable for deep-sea installation, oil well extraction, anchor handling, and even storage of recovered oil inside its 2,500 m³ storage tank.
In March 2021, Island Victory set a world record by installing eight STEVSHARK REX anchors single-handedly at a depth of 100 meters in the Norwegian North Sea for Lundin Energy's Solveig field. It provided a continuous traction force of 440 tons during the operation, never achieved by a single vessel in history.
Far Samson - Bollard Pull 423 T
Before Island Victory existed, Far Samson — designed by Rolls-Royce in 2009 — held the crown for the world's most powerful tugboat. This offshore vessel is 121.5 meters long and 26 meters wide, and was manufactured by STX Offshore Norway. At Far Samson's heart are four Rolls-Royce Bergen B32:40V12, 12-cylinder combustion engines, each producing 6,000 kilowatts of power at 750 rpm. Notably, it has a larger deck area (around 1,450 square meters) than the Island Victory (1,200 sqm).
Besides its impressive ploughing capacity of 423 tons, Far Samson is also environmentally friendly. The Rolls-Royce engine helps reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 95%. These were some of the main reasons helping Far Samson win the "Ship of the Year 2009" award. The tugboat has a class notification of ICE-1B for the hull, making it capable of smooth maneuverability across ice regions. It can accommodate 100 people across 22 single and 39 double cabins onboard.
Combining two tunnel thrusters, two azimuth thrusters, and a single combi-thruster delivers a maximum power of 35,900 horsepower. A 7.2-square-meter moonpool and a 350-ton A-frame allow lifting and deploying structures offshore. This tugboat can perform several tasks, such as sea ploughing, subsea installation at ultra-deep levels, and cut trenches in water as deep as 1,000 meters. The Far Samson has shown its caliber during various operations, such as installing pipeline trenching in the North Sea, Aberdeen, and carrying the world's biggest submarine pipeline plough, PL3, for the Nord Stream Pipeline in the Baltic Sea in 2011.
Boka Falcon - Bollard Pull 403 T
Boka Falcon is a multipurpose DP2 offshore construction vessel built in 2011 by Drydock World, Singapore. It is 93.4 meters long and 22 meters wide, with a deck area of 815 square meters. The total power of 29,502 horsepower comes from the dual MAK 16M32C engines, producing 10,728 horsepower each, and the two 3,000-kilowatt booster motors help generate the additional power. It has a staggering bollard pull of 403 tons, placing it on the list of the world's most powerful tugboats.
The Boka Falcon construction vessel has a main crane that can lift 150 tons and a 3,000-meter-long wire for deep-sea operations. An optional A-frame can lift 250 tons and work 3,000 meters below the sea. It has 14 single, nine double, and 17 four-person cabins, equipped with private facilities, sufficient to accommodate 100 people. The Boka Falcon has two Triton XLX 150 horsepower ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) systems, capable of performing underwater operations up to 3,000 meters.
For navigation, it has satellite TV systems, a gyro compass, and a couple of Furuno RC-1800TVHF DSC Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) radio consoles, suitable for GMDSS sea areas A1, A1, and A3. Starlink and VSAT provide fast internet access onboard. In January 2025, the Boka Falcon was involved in the secure re-installation project of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Toscana, 22 kilometers offshore from Livorno, Italy.
Boka Fulmar/Lewek Fulmar - 402.4 T
Boskalis, the company behind the Boka Falcon tugboat, has used the name for more than one vessel. The Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) multipurpose DP2 offshore construction vessel Boka Fulmar was known as Lewak Fulmar before its acquisition by Boskalis in 2021. Interestingly, Lewak Fulmar was once called Boka Falcon before finally getting its current name, Boka Fulmar. These days, the company operates Boka Falcon and Boka Fulmar as separate vessels, with different operational roles.
Lewak Fulmar, aka Boka Fulmar, was built in 2011 by Drydocks World, Singapore. In 2011, it was the world's most powerful AHTS before Island Victory came to the party. Like the Boka Falcon, the Boka Fulmar measures 93.4 meters long and 22 meters wide and has a deck area of 815 square meters. The total power of this tugboat is 29,502 horsepower, thanks to the two MAK 16M32C engines producing 10,728 horsepower individually, and two booster motors that generate 4,023 horsepower each. It has a thruster setup, similar to the Boka Falcon, but misses out on a moonpool.
It can accommodate up to 100 people. The Boka Fulmar can be fitted with an optional ROV system, allowing it to work up to depths of 3,000 meters. It uses the Rolls-Royce Icon DP system for positioning and Starlink, Inmarsat, and VSAT for high-speed internet onboard. It is famous for towing the FPSO Sepetiba from Southeast Asia to Brazil in 2024.
KL Saltfjord/Aurora Saltfjord - 397 T
Next up on our list of the most powerful tugboats ever made is the KL Saltfjord, originally built by Tokyo-based Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line)'s Norwegian unit, K Line Offshore. In 2022, UK-based Borealis Maritime acquired the KL Saltfjord from its Norwegian owner, and gave the management of this AHTS to another Norwegian-based company, Aurora, after which the KL Saltfjord got its name Aurora Saltfjord. In 2010, it was the world's most powerful tugboat, offering 397 tons of bollard pull with its main propellers.
One of the highlights of the KL Saltfjord, now known as Aurora Saltfjord, is that it is an environmentally friendly tugboat. It can be powered using diesel-electric, diesel-mechanical, or hybrid modes, adding to its "greener" identity. It has a deck area of 750 square meters, with a length of 95 meters and a width of 24 meters. Aurora Saltfjord can safely stand up to 9.8 meters on water with all loads and stresses. It is powered by two Wartsila Wichmann 16V32 engines that produce 10,299 horsepower individually. KL Saltfjord has a total power of 36,000 horsepower along with booster motors.
Similar to the Boka Fulmar, it has an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) system that can operate remotely in water up to 3,000 meters. It can accommodate 70 people and has amenities such as an onboard hospital, office/conference room, lounges, and a gym. It has GMDSS A3 for navigation and communication, along with VSAT and LAN lines in all cabins for internet.
KL Sandefjord/Aurora Sandefjord - 390 T
KL Sandefjord, or Aurora Sandefjord, is the world's first offshore vessel with the DNV GL class notation Shore Power. The DNV GL class notification means that this tugboat is certified to completely shut down its engines and safely connect to an electricity source on land to draw power for onboard operations. It helps lower fuel consumption and associated emissions, such as nitrogen, sulphur, carbon dioxide, and other contaminants, parts per million. At its core are the two Finland-based Wartsila 16v32 engines and five diesel generators connected to the main supply, generating a total power of 36,000 horsepower and a bollard pull of 390 tons.
This vessel entered service in 2011 after undergoing a trial run in 2010. The KL Sandefjord/Aurora Sandefjord has dimensions similar to its sibling, the KL Saltfjord/Aurora Saltfjord. It has a deadweight of 4,800 tons and a deck covering an area of 750 square meters. The cargo can withstand a weight of up to 3,200 tons and has an A-frame on the deck weighing 250 tons. The KL Sandefjord is equipped with an ROV hangar and an ODIM LARS system, which facilitates underwater operations from the deck.
It features all the facilities for accommodating up to 70 people inside 45 cabins. On board, people can enjoy other amenities such as a gymnasium, a hospital, a conference room, lounges, and super-fast internet.
Skandi Iguacu - 357 T
In 2012, the STX OSV shipyard in Niteroi, Brazil, built the country's largest AHT (Anchor Handling Tug) vessel. Later that year, it was delivered to the Norway-based DOF Group and renamed Skandi Iguacu. One of the highlights of this vessel was that it was fitted with a hybrid propulsion system. This means it could combine diesel-mechanical with diesel-electric propulsion in various settings, per the operation's power requirements.
Its environmentally friendly build helps reduce fuel consumption by up to 30%. It is powered by two 7,680-kilowatt Wartsila engines and two 3,500-kilowatt electric motors, which, along with multiple thrusters, produce a total power of 32,000 horsepower. The Skandi Iguacu is 95 meters long and 24 meters wide, with a dead weight of 4,700 tons. Its deck area is 750 sqm, and it has a maximum capacity to safely load up to 3,000 tons on the entire deck.
It has a Torpedo AH frame, a specific A-frame for launching or recovering torpedo-shaped equipment. The vessel can accommodate up to 60 people onboard, with 22 single and 19 twin cabins. Its total gross tonnage of 7,099 tons puts it in the large offshore vessel/tug category.
Skandi Hercules - 354 T
Skandi Hercules was built in 2010 by VARD, a Norwegian company. It is one of the best and most powerful multi-purpose vessels based on the AHTS design, and it is best suited for field installation operations at varied water depth levels. It is longer than other tugboats in this list and stands at 109.6 meters. The Skandi Hercules got its prefix "Hercules" to emphasize its power and strength on water. With a deadweight of 4,985 tons and a bollard pull of 354 tons, it is powerful enough to pull loads simultaneously with the same force as lifting 354 cars.
This is why it is on our list of the most powerful tugboats in the world. Notably, this vessel has a helideck 20.88 meters in diameter, accommodating helicopters weighing up to 12.8 tons. The Skandi Hercules is powered by two Wartsila W16V32 engines, producing 7,680 kilowatts of power individually and supported by four secondary engines providing 2,600 kilowatts each. Along with a couple of bow thrusters, one azimuth thruster, and two stern thrusters, the total power of the Hercules comes to 43,800 horsepower.
This vessel has a deck area of 970 square meters and can accommodate a load of up to 9,700 tons on the deck. The Skandi Hercules has a moonpool of 7.2 square meters, offering a large opening to take heavy equipment deep inside the water. It can accommodate up to 90 people and is fitted with capable handling anchors, towing drums, and pins for securing heavy loads.
Skandi Vega - 353 T
Skandi Vega is another vessel built by Norway-based VARD AUKRA. Another Norway-based supply shipping company, DOF Group, currently owns it. This AHTS has been working for Equinor since it was launched in 2010. With a total length of 109.5 meters, slightly smaller than the Skandi Hercules, it spreads wide by 24 meters. The Skandi Vega has a deadweight of 5,750 tons with a gross tonnage of 8,164. Powering this massive vessel are the two Wartsila engines, producing 7680 kilowatts of power each.
Along with its combined supplementary engine and thrusters, the Skandi Vega produces around 43,000 horsepower. It can accommodate up to 88 people. This tugboat features a moonpool of 7.2 square meters, allowing for sufficient space to pull or lower ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles), tools, or other equipment for maritime operations. It has a dedicated ROV hangar of around 68 sqm for maintaining and storing ROVs.
Skandi Vega has a bollard pull of 353 tons, and a deck area of 1,070 square meters, which is the open space similar to four full-size tennis courts. It is fitted with an AH Frame that can lift up to 200 tons of gear and a knuckleboom-type deck crane that can fold, reach out, and open up like fingers.
Skandi Skansen - 350 T
Last but not least, we have the Skandi Skansen on our list of the most powerful tugboats ever. Built by Vard Aukra in 2011, this Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessel boasts a bollard pull of 350 tons. Skandi Skansen is 107.2 meters long and 24 meters wide, with a deadweight of 4,982 tons. It is designed to perform maritime operations in various water depths and environmental conditions. One of the features of the Skandi Skansen tugboat is that it is optimized and equipped for Eco-drive.
Two Wartsila 16V32 diesel engines produce 7,680 kilowatts of power. Four diesel-electric engines produce 2,600 kilowatts at 900 rpm, and all installed thrusters produce around 43,800 horsepower. This tugboat's large deck area measures 1,070 square meters and has a deck strength of 10 T/sqm. The deck area is equivalent to four tennis courts, and it can safely carry 3,050 tons of load on the deck, which makes it a suitable option for transporting big machinery, anchors, tools, or containers.
Skandi Skansen also features a helideck with a diameter of 20.88 meters and a capacity of 12.8 tons. It has a moonpool of 7.2 square meters and an ROV hangar for storing and maintaining all the ROV equipment. Two Schilling UHD ROVs were installed on the tugboat. It can be fitted with an A-frame capable of lifting 260 tons of weight. This vessel can accommodate up to 90 people on board. It is designed to meet future environmental standards and is also fuel-efficient.