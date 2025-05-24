10 Of The Most Powerful Tugboats Ever Made

When it comes to performing essential tasks on the water, tugboats (often referred to as tugs) are one of the most critical parts of the global shipping industry. Not only are they designed to be compact, but they are powerful enough to pull or tow larger ships, such as vessels, cargo ships, or cruise ships, and maneuver them through narrow stretches and busy passages or help them get out if they are stuck.

The world's first tugboat was the Charlotte Dundas, designed by William Symington in 1801. It was named after the governor of the Forth & Clyde Canal Company, Thomas Dundas's daughter. The first version had many technical problems, and the second, built in 1802, was much improved and towed two laden ships in 1803, weighing 130 tons. In the U.S., the first steam-powered tugboat, John W. Griffiths, arrived in 1825. Modern tugboats have become so powerful and advanced that in 2012, five tugboats transported one of the world's largest offshore oil platforms, Berkut, to its destination in the Russian Pacific.

Tugboats sail low on water because they must generate power to tow or push large ships. The metric "Bollard Pull" measures their power, which means how much power a tug can generate at zero speed. There are different types of tugs: Conventional tugs, Tractor tugs, River tugs, Seagoing tugs, Articulated Tug Barges, Azimuth Stern Drive, and a few others, all serving different purposes.

Found tugboats interesting? Here is a list of some of the most powerful tugboats ever made.