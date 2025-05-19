How To Set Up A VPN For Your Roku (And Why You Might Want To)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs and streaming boxes give you complete freedom over what you want to watch and when. You can pick from a variety of streaming services and start watching your favorite content without much hassle. If you have a Roku TV, you can also enjoy free channels along with content from popular streaming services. However, geographic restrictions may sometimes block your access to certain content on your Roku device. An easy way to get around this limitation and unlock more content is by setting up a VPN connection.

Using a VPN on your Roku offers the same benefits as it does on your phone or computer. With it, you can route your internet traffic through a server in your preferred location and bypass geo-restrictions. A VPN connection also encrypts traffic, which means you don't have to worry about snooping or unwanted tracking.

However, there is a catch: setting up a VPN on Roku isn't as straightforward as it is on other smart TVs. That's because Roku doesn't natively support VPN apps, so you can't just download one and start using it. That said, you can still set up a VPN connection on your Roku device in a couple of different ways. Below, we'll walk you through these methods.