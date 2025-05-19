The Smart Roadster: Is This Little Car Available In The US?

When most Americans think "Smart Car," they picture a Smart ForTwo – the tiny, upright city car that was first offered in the US for the 2008 model year and lasted up until 2019 when the Smart brand pulled out of the North American market.

Advertisement

During its decade-plus foray into the American auto market, Smart did its best to find buyers for the ForTwo, which was first offered as a gasoline model, with an electric version joining the lineup later on. Though it had its charm, the ForTwo ultimately (and not surprisingly) proved too small to gain any real ground among American buyers.

But the ForTwo wasn't the only model Smart offered in its global lineup. Sold in other markets overseas was the Smart Roadster, a more sporting and fun-focused take on the brand's small city car formula. The Smart Roadster never made it to American shores as a new car, but with the rolling 25-year-old import rules, it will soon be possible for more Americans to experience this unique machine.

Advertisement