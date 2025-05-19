The Smart Roadster: Is This Little Car Available In The US?
When most Americans think "Smart Car," they picture a Smart ForTwo – the tiny, upright city car that was first offered in the US for the 2008 model year and lasted up until 2019 when the Smart brand pulled out of the North American market.
During its decade-plus foray into the American auto market, Smart did its best to find buyers for the ForTwo, which was first offered as a gasoline model, with an electric version joining the lineup later on. Though it had its charm, the ForTwo ultimately (and not surprisingly) proved too small to gain any real ground among American buyers.
But the ForTwo wasn't the only model Smart offered in its global lineup. Sold in other markets overseas was the Smart Roadster, a more sporting and fun-focused take on the brand's small city car formula. The Smart Roadster never made it to American shores as a new car, but with the rolling 25-year-old import rules, it will soon be possible for more Americans to experience this unique machine.
A road legal go-kart
The Smart Roadster began development in the late 1990s after the debut of ForTwo. The idea was to use the basic layout and running gear of the ForTwo (or the CityCoupe as it was initially known) to create a sports car, carrying over the benefits from Smart's lightweight and nimble platform. This meant the Roadster would use the same engine and transmission as the ForTwo, a Mercedes-Benz-developed 698cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine that came mated to an automated six-speed manual transmission.
Because it used a slightly stretched version of the existing ForTwo platform, the development of the Smart Roadster went pretty quickly. It first appeared in concept form at the 2000 Paris Motor Show and was on sale by 2002. There were two different body styles of the car offered: the Roadster, with its notchback roof line, and the Roadster Coupe, with its sloping, hatchback profile. Both had removable targa tops for open-air motoring.
The Smart Roadster was built in Smart's Hambach, France, Factory until late 2005, with a little over 43,000 examples rolling off the line during that period. During the time it was sold, the Roadster was met with a generally positive reception, even from American journalists.
It's (almost) import time
The Smart Roadster wasn't fast. In fact, its acceleration times make the Mazda Miata look like a dragster by comparison. And despite its Mercedes-Benz DNA, it wasn't known for being luxurious or refined either. But it was, however, extremely light, well-balanced, and highly unique. Like a city car turned into a go-kart.
Though the typical American auto enthusiast has had less exposure to the Smart brand than their European counterparts, this hasn't stopped American Smart fans (and just fans of unique cars in general) from jonesing for a Smart Roadster to drive on American roads. And that will soon be a more realistic possibility, with the earliest Smart Roadsters quickly approaching that all-important 25-year-old mark that allows them to be imported into the United States. If you are curious how exactly the 25-year rule works, we've got it broken down right here.
So if you're one of those people either desperately waiting for a Smart Roadster or just casually interested in one, hang tight. You'll be good to go in about two years. As of now, they are still relatively affordable to purchase (before you add in the import costs, at least). It's hard to say just how popular imported Smart Roadsters could get here in America, but it will certainly be a niche enthusiast choice. But given the car's highly unique styling, fun-to-drive character, and overflowing personality, we won't be surprised to see a dedicated community of Smart Roadster fans start growing in the USA.