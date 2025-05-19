Cheap Vs. Expensive Car Engine Air Filters: Is It Really Worth Paying More?

To find out if pricier engine filters make any difference, The Drive put five filters to the test in an eighth-gen Honda Civic Si. It was a proper dyno session conducted using a ProHub Dynamometer. The contenders were a used Denso ($9.84), a fresh Honda OEM ($17.74), the ultra-budget Ultra 8 ($8.99), the tuner-beloved aFe Power Pro Dry S ($78.40), and the ultra-premium Spoon Sports ($90). The idea was to see if any of these filters could squeeze out more horsepower or torque from a near stock K20Z3 engine.

Advertisement

Each filter type came with its own pitch. The cheaper ones are made of basic paper or synthetic materials and promise functional filtration for everyday driving. Higher-end filters like those from aFe and Spoon use reusable dry media and performance-focused designs aimed at improved airflow and longevity. Some, like the oiled cotton gauze types (think K&N), also tout better flow, but require frequent cleaning and careful maintenance to avoid gumming up sensors.

Once the numbers came in, though, it was clear none of the filters made any significant difference in engine output. Surprisingly, the Denso filter, which was the cheapest of the bunch, topped the horsepower chart at 177.0 hp. The Honda OEM wasn't far behind at 176.7 hp, while the premium aFe and Spoon Sports filters hovered around 175 hp. Even torque numbers were within a narrow band, suggesting that for a stock engine running a factory airbox, the filter isn't a real performance bottleneck.

Advertisement