Here Is Everything Inside Bridgestone's Auto Safety Emergency Kit At Costco
Experiencing issues with your car on the road can be a rite of passage for most drivers. While you can avoid a lot of problems by keeping up with your regular maintenance schedule, there's also a chance you get into an accident (no matter how careful you are). Although it can be a scary experience, as well as a dangerous one, it's possible to reduce a lot of risks by staying prepared with an emergency kit. While it's possible to make your own emergency kit from scratch, it can be costly and time-consuming to get everything in order. Not to mention, you might even miss out on some key items that can mean all the difference.
Although most people know Bridgestone for its premium tires, you might be surprised to know that the company also sells Auto Safety Emergency Kits, which you can find on Costco online. Priced at $49.99, inclusive of the standard shipping fee, this emergency car kit has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 240 reviewers, wherein 200+ people have given it five stars. Among the frequently mentioned reasons why they decided to get it, many people said they bought it as a gift for young drivers or family members. Inside this Bridgestone emergency car kit, you can find 50 items packed in a hard shell case split between signaling tools, tools used to fix common car-related issues, and first aid care. Here's what you can expect to find inside.
What can you find inside the Bridgestone Auto Safety Emergency Kit
First, you have the high-visibility warning triangle, which you can place a few feet away from your car to alert other drivers to keep their distance. If you are stuck in a dark area, it also comes with an LED flashlight and three Duracell AAA batteries, which you can use to assess the issue in the dark.
Next, it has a few standard tools that can be used to solve some common car-related issues, such as the pen-style tire gauge and tire inflator designed to inflate standard car tires within minutes. Should your car troubles be related to your battery, there's also a 12-foot booster cable, which one Costco buyer mentions they love for being extra long, that comes with an 8-gauge for jumpstarting. Not to mention, it has a slew of little things that can help you temporarily put your vehicle together, long enough to get professional help. Whether it is duct tape, a collapsible silicone funnel, a utility knife, a screwdriver, cable ties, shop cloths, or dimpled gloves, this Bridgestone emergency kit has you covered.
And of course, the Bridgestone kit didn't forget about the passengers. If you end up stranded in the wet or cold, there's an emergency blanket to help you stay warm. Lastly, it has a 27-piece first aid kit that is best for small cuts or minor injuries with its different-sized bandages, gauze pads, an adhesive tape roll, and an instruction card.
Other things you might want to add to your emergency kit
While some accidents get resolved very quickly, especially when you are skilled enough to fix the issue yourself, others can drag on for longer periods. In some cases, if you are in a secluded location, you may need to wait until other people pass by. It may also take some time before help, such as when the tow truck arrives. Because of this, it's also good to note that while Bridgestone's auto safety emergency kit has a lot of basic items, you might want to augment it with other things.
Previously, we talked about important things that you should have in your trunk. Apart from items that are already in the Bridgestone auto safety emergency kit, we also recommend having spare tires, a jack and wrench kit, and a radio. In addition, you might want to consider looking at our other recommendations for emergency tools you can keep in your car, like fire extinguishers, tire repair tools, and power banks.
And while it does have its own first aid kit, the Bridgestone emergency kit doesn't include some health-related essentials, like water and non-perishable food. Depending on the makeup of your family or frequent passengers, such as having women, children, the elderly, or pets, you may also want to include things for their comfort, like menstrual products, medication, or food. During certain seasons, you may also want to invest in things like portable fans for cooling or electric hand warmers.