Here Is Everything Inside Bridgestone's Auto Safety Emergency Kit At Costco

Experiencing issues with your car on the road can be a rite of passage for most drivers. While you can avoid a lot of problems by keeping up with your regular maintenance schedule, there's also a chance you get into an accident (no matter how careful you are). Although it can be a scary experience, as well as a dangerous one, it's possible to reduce a lot of risks by staying prepared with an emergency kit. While it's possible to make your own emergency kit from scratch, it can be costly and time-consuming to get everything in order. Not to mention, you might even miss out on some key items that can mean all the difference.

Although most people know Bridgestone for its premium tires, you might be surprised to know that the company also sells Auto Safety Emergency Kits, which you can find on Costco online. Priced at $49.99, inclusive of the standard shipping fee, this emergency car kit has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 240 reviewers, wherein 200+ people have given it five stars. Among the frequently mentioned reasons why they decided to get it, many people said they bought it as a gift for young drivers or family members. Inside this Bridgestone emergency car kit, you can find 50 items packed in a hard shell case split between signaling tools, tools used to fix common car-related issues, and first aid care. Here's what you can expect to find inside.

