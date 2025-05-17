Why Navy Ships Go Out To Sea In A Hurricane

When a storm hits at sea, the natural response for shipping is to head for the safety of a harbor or a sheltered shore. Unless it's a US Navy ship, that is. When a storm with the ferocity of a hurricane strikes, it isn't uncommon for ships that are seemingly tucked safely away in naval harbors or docks to shed their mooring lines and head out of port to face the storm head-on. However, this isn't a random act of bravado, or a training exercise designed to sort out the brave and the bold. Rather, it's a deliberate tactic designed to safeguard the ships against the worst that Mother Nature can throw at them.

While this might seem counterintuitive, there is sound logic behind it — logic that is grounded in experience and hard-learned lessons. Staying in port can actually increase the risk of damage, both to the ship and its surroundings. By heading out to sea, Navy vessels can maneuver more freely, avoid dangerous collisions, and ride out the storm in conditions they were built to handle. In short, this isn't an exercise that involves taking unnecessary risks, it's about reducing them. Additionally, warming oceans have increased the intensity of hurricanes, a side-effect of this is that hurricanes pull in more heat energy and water vapor. This results in stronger winds and increased rainfall when the hurricane makes landfall, meaning ships are often safer at sea. It is their natural habitat after all.

