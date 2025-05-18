How Silent Light Switches Work (And Why They're Illegal In The US)

If you're keen on smart home accessories, you might have a wireless smart switch in your home. However, many homes will still use traditional light switches, most of which will make a clicking sound when turned on and off. Some older homes or buildings, though, might have light switches that don't make a sound when toggled. These switches are no longer legal for sale in the U.S., and haven't been since the early '90s. They operate silently because of their construction, which differs from a modern, sound-making light switch.

Advertisement

Inside these silent light switches is a small amount of mercury contained in a capsule. When someone flicks the switch, the capsule moves, and thus so does the mercury inside it. At one end of the capsule is an electrical contact, which completes the circuit and illuminates the light when it comes in contact with the mercury. Flicking the switch again moves the capsule back to its starting point; the mercury flows back to the other side and turns the light off.

It's a simple and effective system, but there's one big drawback: Mercury is toxic and will quickly contaminate the environment around it if it leaks from the capsule. That's why manufacturing silent light switches has been illegal in the U.S. since 1991, although buildings that had them installed before the ban might still have them today.

Advertisement