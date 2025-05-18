Yes, Ryobi Sells Tillers, But Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

At the time of publication, Ryobi's rear tine tiller has 208 total reviews on the Home Depot website that amount to a three and a half out of five star rating. Reading the contents of the written reviews, it becomes clear that this tool is something of a mixed bag.

First, on the positive end, Home Depot reviewer 4mygarden wrote, "Powerful, handles well, digs deep, simple controls on handle, works as advertised. Easy to assemble and even had spare bolts." Giving it plenty of praise as well, user SANDRA highlighted how effective it is at churning up soil, keeping quiet, and making the most of its battery life. "I tilled a 25 cubic foot area in my back yard in under 15 minutes with hardly any energy. This is by far worth every penny," added DE, noting that, in their experience, they haven't found a cordless or gas-powered tiller from any brand that compares.

Unfortunately, others weren't nearly as happy with their purchase. A few Home Depot reviewers, such as DaveG and RWS1944, shared that some of the units still floating around in stores are a few years out from their manufacturing date. Coincidentally, these units also underwent major failure with their transmissions with only light use. Meanwhile, David88 claimed that even if you can get it to work, it's quite fragile, writing, "All it takes is hitting a small rock to break a shear pin. Neither home depot or ryobi will sell the replacements." Others, such as reviewer ALLEN, added that the batteries popping out during use is a major nuisance, too.

Based on these reviews, Ryobi's rear tine tiller model has some improvements to make. How does the front-tine tiller measure up?