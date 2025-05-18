Yes, Ryobi Sells Tillers, But Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
Ryobi has been around the tool world for some time, and has branched out into numerous landscaping-related areas. For eager gardeners, you'll be delighted to know the brand has tillers — not to be confused with Ryobi's cultivators — in its product catalogue, primed and ready to churn up and aerate soil. Most noteworthy are the 40V HP brushless battery-powered rear tine tiller for $499, or the 40V HP brushless battery-powered front tine tiller for $299. At first glance, both seem like solid options from a reliable brand that can have your garden ready for planting, but it takes more than knowing the price, power level, and basic capabilities to determine if they're right for you.
Many have used Ryobi's tillers, and they've had a lot to say about them. Here's what users have shared about these tools and whether they belong among the best Ryobi power tools for garden use.
Ryobi's rear tine tiller is a mixed bag
At the time of publication, Ryobi's rear tine tiller has 208 total reviews on the Home Depot website that amount to a three and a half out of five star rating. Reading the contents of the written reviews, it becomes clear that this tool is something of a mixed bag.
First, on the positive end, Home Depot reviewer 4mygarden wrote, "Powerful, handles well, digs deep, simple controls on handle, works as advertised. Easy to assemble and even had spare bolts." Giving it plenty of praise as well, user SANDRA highlighted how effective it is at churning up soil, keeping quiet, and making the most of its battery life. "I tilled a 25 cubic foot area in my back yard in under 15 minutes with hardly any energy. This is by far worth every penny," added DE, noting that, in their experience, they haven't found a cordless or gas-powered tiller from any brand that compares.
Unfortunately, others weren't nearly as happy with their purchase. A few Home Depot reviewers, such as DaveG and RWS1944, shared that some of the units still floating around in stores are a few years out from their manufacturing date. Coincidentally, these units also underwent major failure with their transmissions with only light use. Meanwhile, David88 claimed that even if you can get it to work, it's quite fragile, writing, "All it takes is hitting a small rock to break a shear pin. Neither home depot or ryobi will sell the replacements." Others, such as reviewer ALLEN, added that the batteries popping out during use is a major nuisance, too.
Based on these reviews, Ryobi's rear tine tiller model has some improvements to make. How does the front-tine tiller measure up?
Ryobi's front tine tiller isn't perfect, but is comparatively more popular
So far, the Ryobi front-tine tiller has fared much better than its rear-tine counterpart. Its Home Depot product listing has it at four and a half out of five stars based on 335 reviews, which largely have positive things to say about it.
"The tiller seems well built and strong. It has good tine speed control and half the tines can be removed if you want a narrower till path such as for weeding between rows. There is a depth adjustment which is easy to work," reviewer jimbau wrote, praising that it surpasses gas-powered tillers in their experience. PATRICIA highlighted how easy the tiller is to start, while other Home Depot customers shared that it had no trouble breaking through tough, hard soil. Additionally, many found the assembly process and use to be a breeze — including those like reviewer DrDucc, who admit that they're on the older side.
While the bulk of the reviews — 211 of 335, to be exact — are five-star, there are some that are only one-star. Several of these reviews, such as the one from DAVID, cite battery issues: "Stopped frequently,had to unplug the battery and plug back to restart,Battery over heated,don't waste your money buy a gas powered row tiller." Worse yet, other Home Depot customers warned that it might lack the necessary hardware out of the box. "Not enough power to make a decent dent in my soil, which is heavy with clay," wrote Helen daughter of their use experience.
No tool is perfect, and these Ryobi tillers aren't exceptions. Still, one's individual mileage may vary, so if you feel either can fit your needs, there's no shame in trying one out.