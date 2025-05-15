What Is The US Civil Reserve Air Fleet And How Many Jets Does It Have?

Think of it as a military "draft" for airplanes. The Civil Reserve Air Fleet (or CRAF) is essentially a partnership that taps into commercial air power when the U.S. military's cargo jets just aren't enough. Created in 1951 under the Defense Production Act around the beginning of the Cold War, the fleet was built to ensure that if things ever got really bad, the U.S. wouldn't be caught scrambling for lift capacity.

Unlike the U.S. Air Force's own impressive inventory, the CRAF doesn't own a single aircraft. Instead, it relies on commercial airlines to volunteer aircraft that can be "called up" in national emergencies. These jets retain their civilian status under FAA regulations, but when activated, they operate under military mission orders issued by the Air Mobility Command (AMC).

The CRAF is organized into three mission-specific segments: long-range and short-range international segments, and a domestic segment. The long-range section includes widebody jets capable of crossing oceans to support intercontinental operations. The short-range segment focuses on nearby regions and intra-theater transport, such as flying between bases in Europe or the Pacific. The domestic segment covers airlift needs within the U.S. The missions themselves can include anything from flying troops and gear to moving evacuees during humanitarian emergencies.

