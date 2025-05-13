Do Extensions On Socket Wrenches Increase Torque?

A socket wrench's torque depends on two things: the force you apply and the mechanical leverage of the wrench's length. Broadly speaking, torque is a result of force and distance from the pivot point (in this case, the bolt). However, this distance is less about the space between the socket and the bolt than the length of the wrench handle.

It's all math: No matter how long the extender is, the socket wrench will exert the same amount of torque (just as long as the handle remains the same length). One look at YouTube, and you'll see plenty of practical tests that prove this. Whether it be a 3-inch extension or a three-foot one, the torque stays the same within an acceptable margin of error.

Many of those who work on cars already know this, but it bears repeating: extensions can certainly impact accessibility and control, but they do not alter the mechanical torque. Unless the extension itself is bending or flexing, the amount of torque will remain consistent.