How To Connect Your Sony Wireless Subwoofer
Adding a Sony SA-SW3 or SA-SW5 subwoofer to your home theater? You'll be enjoying that deep, immersive bass you were looking for in no time ... just as long as you know how to connect it, that is. Capable of integration with Sony's HT-A9 and HT-A7000 sound systems (among others), these subwoofers give you rich, powerful sound without the need for any messy cables. We'll walk you through setup, troubleshooting, and performance tips to make sure your subwoofer puts out the thunderous bass it was made to deliver.
To begin, place the subwoofer anywhere you like. These speakers put out sound omnidirectionally, so they don't need to face in any particular way. Just be sure the unit is resting upright with the ventilation slit facing down, as other orientations can affect performance and airflow. Once it's in position, connect the AC power cord that came with the subwoofer and plug it into a wall outlet. The power indicator should light up green, signaling that the subwoofer is ready to connect.
Manually pairing your Sony wireless subwoofer
If your soundbar or home theater system is turned on, the subwoofer should pair automatically. That said, if you've used other subwoofers in the past, want to connect multiple speakers, or don't see the green light, you'll need to perform a manual connection. Press the Home button on the sound system remote, then navigate to Setup > Advanced Settings > Speaker Settings > Wireless Speaker Settings > Start Manual Linking.
Once the TV screen shows the manual linking prompt, press the link button on the subwoofer — the power light should flash green twice. Select Start on your TV and wait for the screen to tell you that the subwoofer is connected. Once you see "Connected," select Finish to complete the process. The power light should now glow a steady green. Because the SA-SW3 and the SA-SW5 connect wirelessly, other nearby electronics like routers, microwaves, or Bluetooth devices can cause interference. If you're hearing sound dropouts, static, or experiencing unstable bass output, you might need to make a few adjustments.
Troubleshooting connectivity issues with a Sony wireless subwoofer
The first step in troubleshooting these units is to place the subwoofer closer to your sound system and remove any physical obstacles between them. You should also turn off or move other devices that put off a strong electromagnetic signal like radios, baby monitors, and microwaves, as these can interfere with your sound system's wireless connection. If you're still having trouble, you may need to adjust the wireless RF channel settings. Press Home on the sound system remote, then go to Setup > Advanced Settings > Speaker Settings > Wireless Speaker Settings > RF Channel.
The default setting is on, which automatically lets the system choose the best transmission channel. Try switching the RF Channel setting to off. This forces the system to use a more isolated band of frequencies, which might help reduce signal dropouts. When you turn it back on, the system takes a minute or so to connect, but sometimes a quick reset is enough to stabilize the connection. For more persistent troubles, try reaching out to Sony's Customer Information Service Center or the retailer where you purchased your subwoofer.