How To Connect Your Sony Wireless Subwoofer

Adding a Sony SA-SW3 or SA-SW5 subwoofer to your home theater? You'll be enjoying that deep, immersive bass you were looking for in no time ... just as long as you know how to connect it, that is. Capable of integration with Sony's HT-A9 and HT-A7000 sound systems (among others), these subwoofers give you rich, powerful sound without the need for any messy cables. We'll walk you through setup, troubleshooting, and performance tips to make sure your subwoofer puts out the thunderous bass it was made to deliver.

To begin, place the subwoofer anywhere you like. These speakers put out sound omnidirectionally, so they don't need to face in any particular way. Just be sure the unit is resting upright with the ventilation slit facing down, as other orientations can affect performance and airflow. Once it's in position, connect the AC power cord that came with the subwoofer and plug it into a wall outlet. The power indicator should light up green, signaling that the subwoofer is ready to connect.