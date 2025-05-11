Over 23K Children's Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Have Been Recalled By Huffy - Here's Why

Nothing seems more innocent than a kid riding on a toy car, but a recent recall has some parents scared. Huffy released a ride-on Tonka Dump Truck featuring the brand's signature black and yellow coloring (the brand and its color have become so iconic that Ford made an F-150 Tonka Truck). The toy also has a steering wheel, working LED headlights, and a dump bed powered by a 12-volt battery. Unfortunately, the battery has led to four reported incidents that could have been dangerous — three parents informed Huffy that the controller overheated and one reported a fire that consumed the entire truck itself. No injuries were reported.

This potential fire hazard has led to Huffy recalling 23,260 Tonka Dump Truck toys on Thursday, April 24, 2025, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Huffy advised parents to stop their children from using their Tonka Dump Trucks immediately and disconnect the battery. Anyone with a recalled toy can contact Huffy for a free controller replacement.

"Customer safety is our highest priority, especially for young riders, and we are committed to backing up the quality of our products," United Wheels' Vice President of Marketing Chris King told ABC News. "After the single occurrence and consultations with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, we initiated a voluntary recall and have taken proactive steps to notify the public, retail partners, and directly contact all known buyers to provide a simple repair solution for the controller."

