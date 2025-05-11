Why Did Old Cars Have Rubber Strips Hanging From The Back? Here's What They Were For

The best part about owning a car is that you can install many third-party accessories that you think will be handy while riding in your vehicle. Phone mounts, air purifiers, and tire inflators are some of the important gadgets that you will find car owners installing these days on their rides. But if you search for vintage automobiles, especially those produced during the 1970s, you will find one common accessory attached to most — a rubber strip at their rear bumper.

Interestingly, these rubber strips were not only exclusive to personal cars. They were also installed on taxis, delivery vans, and other public service vehicles as well. Unlike most modern accessories, the strips weren't there for aesthetic or convenience reasons, they actually served a very important purpose. The strips were popularly known as anti-static straps, and they were used to discharge static electricity.

Have you ever experienced a small electric shock while touching the doorknob in your home? This happens due to static electricity, which is formed when two objects rub against each other. When your vehicle starts moving on the road, its tires and the road create friction, and that friction results in the formation of static electricity, which gets stored in your vehicle's body. Now, when you stop your car and someone touches it, there's a possibility that they'll experience a small electric shock. This is where anti-static straps came in.

