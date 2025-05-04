What Does HCS Stand For On A DeWalt Blade?

With over 100 years of experience in manufacturing tools for various applications, Dewalt has established a reputation for durable and quality products. Featured on the DeWalt website is a wide selection of products ranging from power tools, hand tools, storage options, and some automotive and outdoor-related products. DeWalt also offers accessories and consumables for their tools, including drill bits, cutting wheels, grinding discs, and blades. For its blade line, certain products have the HCS marking, which means it is made from high-carbon steel.

High-carbon steel is a type of steel alloy, and Dewalt and other tool manufacturers normally use alloyed steel in their tools. This is because tools are often subjected to rough use and receive a lot of wear and tear from frequent usage; a stronger type of steel is essential. Alloying steel is the process of combining several metallic elements that greatly improve the steel's strength, durability, and resistance to heat, corrosion, and wear. Tools made from carbon alloy steel have a composition that normally contains only 98.1 – 99.1% iron and 0.30–0.90% manganese, in addition to the 0.60 – 1.00% carbon.

There are several grades of carbon alloyed steel; the one used by Dewalt for its tools is high-carbon steel, or carbon tool steel, or M2. This is steel that contains more than 0.6% carbon. Steel containing less than 0.6% carbon is classified as medium or low-carbon, while steel that has a carbon content exceeding 1.0% is classified as ultra-high-carbon steel. The most common applications for HCS are those that require strength and resistance, such as toys and appliances, automobiles, manufacturing, construction, and retail. Low-carbon steel, on the other hand, is frequently used for things that don't require a lot of push-on, pull-off effort, like nails, pipes, and wires.

