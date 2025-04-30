Why Did Old Phone Numbers Have Letters In Them?

In this day and age, phones have undeniably become the main method of communication. It seems like everyone has a cell phone in their pocket, making them capable of chatting with others over social media, messaging apps, email, and, of course, the tried and true texting and calling. These days, it's not too difficult to find your phone number, nor is it hard to remember. After all, for the most part, the phone numbers you'll encounter throughout your day-to-day life consist of an area code, three digits, and then four digits with rare variation. However, this wasn't always the case.

Advertisement

Way back in the day, phone numbers didn't consist solely of numbers. They actually had two or three letters at the beginning, which, in today's world, seems like an odd detail. In the context of the early to mid-20th century, though, this made a lot of sense. These letters indicated the telephone exchange — a central hub where all calls in a given area were sent through — that serviced the specific phone number. An exchange was where operators worked at their switchboards, physically connecting calls across different locations. By the end of the 1970s, though, telephone exchanges and their operators were phased out thanks to automation, with letters in phone numbers being dropped around the same time.

Advertisement

It's weird to think there was a time not too long ago when phone numbers came with letters. What's more, way back when, phone numbers didn't contain seven numbers, either.