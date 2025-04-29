Do Shower Head Filters Actually Work? (And How To Know If You Need One)

Do you hop out of the shower to find that your hair looks dull? Or does your skin look dry, flaky, and tight? If you've tried virtually every cream, lotion, oil, and leave-in-conditioner with no relief, a new shower head might be able to solve your problems. That's the solution offered by many shower head filter companies. But can it really be that easy to solve skin and hair problems?

Advertisement

Many American households live with hard water, and many U.S. cities could have lead contamination. And adding chlorine to drinking water, which is a common water purification process in the U.S., is viewed with suspicion by skincare enthusiasts and the health-conscious alike. With a reputation like that, it's easy to see why the unfiltered water coming from the shower head could be viewed as the cause for skin and hair problems.