It's Time To Prioritize Your Water With A Waterdrop Filter Reverse Osmosis System
Having access to quality drinking water is important. One of the best ways to ensure that your water is clean and free of impurities is by pairing it with a good filter. According to the CDC, "Different water filters have different functions. Some make your water taste better, others remove harmful chemicals, and others remove certain germs." The ones that filter out germs can help keep you healthy by preventing you from getting sick while the ones that make your water taste better can also improve your health by incentivizing you and those around you to drink more water and stay hydrated. This is particularly important during the holidays when pure, clean water is needed as loved ones come together to cook, bake, and drink as well as in the winter months when sickness is prevalent.
First, you'll want to test your water to see if it would benefit from filtration. If it does, you'll probably want to get a good filter. Waterdrop Filter has designed several filtration systems that would make for a fantastic upgrade to any home water supply. Two of the company's newer models are particularly enticing: the Waterdrop Filter X12 and Waterdrop Filter K6 Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems. Maybe you want to upgrade your home with one of these purification units or perhaps you're thinking of getting one as a Christmas gift. In either case, you'll probably want to know a bit more about these filters and what features they offer.
Water filters can remove a long list of contaminants from your supply
Tap water can contain harmful germs and bacteria as well as some bad-tasting chemicals depending on your location and the water's source. Municipal water might have chlorine which keeps your water clean, but might make your water taste bad and create organic byproducts that further contribute to the unclean taste. It also might have industrial pollutants or agricultural runoff.
Well water has different problems. Bacteria and parasites can grow in the water which can be dangerous to consume–particularly among those who are immunally compromised. Well water has also been known to host nitrates, heavy metals, and Radon which can seep into the groundwater through underground rock formations. These can also be damaging to your health and should be filtered out of your water if they are present.
Different kinds of filters are more effective on different types of contaminants depending on several factors, including the size of the pores in the filter's membrane, the size of the substance being filtered, and the electric charge of the substance.
Find out what you may be drinking with these tests
Before purchasing a filter, it's important that you test your water to find out which, if any, of the contaminants listed above are present. This will help you choose the right kind of filter for your individual home, school, or office.
The EWG (Environmental Working Group) keeps an active database of water conditions in the U.S. You simply visit the website and enter your zip code, then the EWG site will present you with a quality report that will tell you what contaminants are present in your local municipal water supply. It also breaks down the concentration that these contaminants were found in, what the EWG recommends as a safe limit, and what the legal limit is.
Those on a well or those who are simply looking for a more precise method for checking the water quality in their own home might consider testing their water themselves. ConsumerNotice.org has a very helpful guide that walks you through identifying your water supply source, choosing an appropriate testing kit, determining which contaminants to measure, using the kit, and then cross-referencing the results against EPA guidelines
The Waterdrop X12 filters water fast
Now that you know what kind of filtration system will best benefit your needs, it's time to take a look at a couple of the solutions that are available, starting with the Waterdrop Filter X12 RO System. This undersink filter was designed as a smaller capacity 1200GPD and more affordable "brother model" to the company's popular X16. Like all of the X Series filters, the X12 is a Reverse Osmosis system. This means that it filters water at a molecular level, removing as much as 99% of the most common contaminants found in drinking water. This includes chemicals, bacteria, metals, dirt, and other organic compounds. It does this using an 11-stage filtration system that includes a 16-layer 0.0001μm membrane for even the tiniest particles. It also adjusts the pH 7.5± of the water by infusing it with alkaline minerals.
Perhaps the system's biggest selling point is its impressive flow rate though. The X12 can process 1,200 GPD, making it much faster than most other filters. Additionally, because the system is tankless, you can get a virtually endless supply of water on demand that is filtered as it makes its way to your faucet. This is much more convenient than needing to wait for a tank to refill and prefilter before being able to drink. It also saves space under your sink, tastes fresher, and produces less wastewater.
The Waterdrop Filter K6 offers hot water instantly
One of the biggest downsides to a lot of under-sink RO systems is that they're only able to produce cold water. This is fine most of the time, but it can be tedious to take cold water and then heat it for tea, coffee, oatmeal, or any other number of use cases that require hot water. Wouldn't it be easier if there was a device that heated and filtered your water all in one place?
The Waterdrop Filter K6 Instant Hot Water RO system does just that. The Reverse Osmosis filtration system reduces TDS, chromium, PFAS, fluoride, arsenic, and salt found in your tap water. Meanwhile, the device is also able to provide instant hot water on demand, with a temperature ranging from 104°F to just below boiling at 203°F. This is controlled and monitored via a smart touch display located at the top of the faucet which actively displays water temperature and TDS level. This feature has a child lock for those concerned about safety, a built-in flowmeter, and NTC and heating overtime protection to keep the heating element inside the filtration system from dry burning.
In addition to its handy ability to instantly provide hot water, the K6 is also a capable 600 GDP under-sink filter. It's NSF/ANSI 372 certified and has a 5-in-1 filter that is designed to get rid of harmful substances such as TDS, fluoride, heavy metals, and more. Waterdrop believes this system can offer some peace of mind to everyone looking for a convenient way to optimize their home health environment as they start a family and raise children.
Make this Christmas extra special. Upgrade your home water system this Christmas with Waterdrop Filter! Save up to $260 on Waterdrop Filter X12 and up to $200 on Waterdrop Filter K6. Offer ends 12/26！