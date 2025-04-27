How Space Force Plans To Protect The US From Chinese & Russian Spy Satellites

The United States Space Force launched in 2019, and the newest branch of America's military has been hard at work establishing its tactics, strategies, equipment, and practices. These include plans and capabilities surrounding satellite jamming, which is a vital area of defense the Space Force has prioritized since its inception.

The Space Force received 11 Counter Communications System jamming units built by L3Harris in 2020. These systems were developed in 2004, though, and L3Harris has been working hard to improve their capabilities. Its latest variant, Meadowlands, has entered the testing phase, and in early 2025, the company delivered two converted systems to the Space Force. The Meadowlands version offers significant upgrades by considerably expanding the system's frequency range. The plan is to convert the rest of the current units, and to deliver an additional 20 in the future.

The Space Force is interested in improving its ability to counter the technology and hardware of spy satellite systems because of a potential future conflict with Russia, China, or another state space-capable adversary. China has been developing kinetic anti-satellite systems for years, and it's necessary to plan to limit the effectiveness of such weapons in any potential conflict. Meadowlands is the next step in countering such threats and transforming the Space Force into a more robust part of the U.S. armed forces.

