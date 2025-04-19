The Trump Admin Claims US Tech Can 'Manipulate Time And Space,' But Don't Get Too Excited Yet

The U.S. is home to some of the world's most advanced tech stacks, and at the same time, it's riddled with conspiracy theories that raise their heads almost on a regular cadence. Flying saucers, mysterious blinking lights, unexplained explosions, and secret time travel. You name it, and there's a segment that believes in it. Even NASA had to clarify the moon landing hoax myths. In a climate like that, if the government talks about something as advanced as time and space manipulation, it is going to make waves for all the wrong reasons.

That's just what transpired, coming straight from Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. In remarks April 14 at the Endless Frontiers Retreat in Austin, Texas, Kratsios said: "Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance annihilated, cause things to grow, and improve productivity."

At first glance, one might think that Kratsios is talking about a theoretical phenomenon where the fabric of space-time can be manipulated to cover stellar distances in a very short amount of time. This could also allow one to go into the past by breaking the light-speed barrier and creating a gravitational pull capable of reversing the relative flow of time. But while multiple theories on space-time manipulation exist, none of them has been demonstrated at a meaningful scale beyond science labs.

