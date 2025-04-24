Why Do Hellfire R9X Missiles Have Blades?

The United States military has a variety of unbelievably high-tech military weapons in its arsenal, but none of its armaments has been more controversial in the 21st century than the Hellfire missile. These are the missiles fired by U.S. military drones, used in the Global War on Terrorism, so they're fairly well known. What isn't as understood by the public are the missiles' variants, one of which has gotten a lot of attention in recent years.

The Hellfire R9X, commonly known as the "Knife Bomb," has a lot in common with other Hellfire missiles, but its bladed design sets it apart. It was developed during the Obama administration for the express purpose of reducing collateral damage. That's long been the policy of the U.S., and limiting unnecessary death and destruction is always the goal.

A standard AGM-114 Hellfire missile comes equipped with different configurations of explosives that deal a great amount of damage. These can destroy buildings and vehicles, causing collateral damage to civilians and infrastructure. The R9X is different because it was engineered without an explosive warhead of any kind. Instead of detonating upon impact, an R9X flies toward its target, and just before hitting, it pops out six long blades. The missile's kinetic energy and blades tear through the target, so the R9X is well-named as the "Ninja" or "Knife Bomb," as it makes very little noise and eliminates a target without causing much other damage.

