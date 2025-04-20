How Much Does It Cost To Dock A Private Yacht?

The average small yacht (up to 50 feet) is typically priced between $500,000 and $2.5 million. Mid-sized yachts (up to 70 feet) range from $2 million and $6 million, while large yachts (up to 90 feet) can be priced anywhere $6 million to $15 million or more. Then there are superyachts, like the Azzam — built in 2013, the Azzam reportedly cost around $600 million and remains one of the most expensive yachts ever sold.

If these figures aren't enough to make your head spin, consider that there are countless other costs associated with owning a yacht. This includes taxes, maintenance, crew, outfitting costs, insurance, and so on. Routine maintenance and repairs, for example, typically cost around 2% of the yacht's value after its first year and increase with time. Docking is another significant expense.

Yacht docking fees can vary widely, as several factors determine how much it costs to dock a boat. Size is an obvious one — the larger the yacht, the higher the docking fees. The location of the marina and seasonal demand also play a role, as do the amenities and services the marina provides. Generally, the cost of docking a small yacht ranges from $300 to $800 per month, while docking a large yacht can cost $10,000 per month or more.

