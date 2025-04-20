How Much Does It Cost To Dock A Private Yacht?
The average small yacht (up to 50 feet) is typically priced between $500,000 and $2.5 million. Mid-sized yachts (up to 70 feet) range from $2 million and $6 million, while large yachts (up to 90 feet) can be priced anywhere $6 million to $15 million or more. Then there are superyachts, like the Azzam — built in 2013, the Azzam reportedly cost around $600 million and remains one of the most expensive yachts ever sold.
If these figures aren't enough to make your head spin, consider that there are countless other costs associated with owning a yacht. This includes taxes, maintenance, crew, outfitting costs, insurance, and so on. Routine maintenance and repairs, for example, typically cost around 2% of the yacht's value after its first year and increase with time. Docking is another significant expense.
Yacht docking fees can vary widely, as several factors determine how much it costs to dock a boat. Size is an obvious one — the larger the yacht, the higher the docking fees. The location of the marina and seasonal demand also play a role, as do the amenities and services the marina provides. Generally, the cost of docking a small yacht ranges from $300 to $800 per month, while docking a large yacht can cost $10,000 per month or more.
The real costs of docking a yacht
To illustrate the real costs of docking a yacht, here are two examples: a high-end, premium marina in the United States, and a (relatively) affordable marina in Europe.
The Boston Yacht Haven, a full-service marina in downtown Boston, offers accommodation for vessels ranging from sailing boats to mega-yachts, like the $500 million yacht owned by Jeff Bezos. Their seasonal dockage rates for summer (May 1 to October 31) start at $425 per foot for yachts up to 60 feet, increasing to $550 per foot for yachts over 200 feet. If you owned a 40-foot yacht and purchased seasonal dockage at Boston Yacht Haven for the summer (from May 1 to October 31), the total docking fee would amount to $17,000. What if you were just passing through Boston, and needed to dock your yacht for just a couple of days? With a 40-foot yacht, the rate falls under the 35.1-60 ft category, which costs $9.50 per foot per night. So, for two nights, the cost would be $760, or $380 per night.
For comparison, let's take a look at the Marina de Lagos in Portugal. During high season (from July 1 to August 31), you would pay around $75 (66 Euro, according to the April 2025 exchange rate) per day to dock a 40-foot yacht. That would amount to something like $465 per week, or $1800 per month. Not exactly affordable, but certainly much more economical than what you would pay at the Boston Yacht Haven.