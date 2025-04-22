'This Accessory Uses Too Much Power' On iPhone: What It Means And How To Fix It

Although it's a hardware-related problem, we'd recommend you unplug your iPhone or iPad from everywhere and then force restart it. Sometimes, a simple force restart can do the trick and save you from getting into advanced fixes.

If restarting the device was not helpful, it's time to rely on the solution that Apple recommends in case of facing the error in question. First, if you're getting the error upon connecting an external device, you need to use a Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter instead of a USB-A Camera Adapter.

The Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter has two ports — a Lightning port and a USB-C port. You'll need to connect the external device, like a pen drive, to the USB-A port and your iPhone or iPad charger to the Lightning port, then plug your iPhone charger into power. This way, your iPhone will get the power that is required by the connected external device.

If you're seeing the error message when connecting your iPhone or iPad to charge, you need to make sure you are using the official Apple charger. Using a third-party charger can cause more issues, along with the error you are seeing. Furthermore, make sure you're using a charging brick of at least 18W. The error could also be the result of using a broken cable or power brick. Make sure both the charging brick and cable aren't broken before using. However, if nothing helps and you continue to face the problem, you'd need to contact the Apple support team or reach out to the nearest Apple service station.

