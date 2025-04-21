How Lava Lamps Help Cloudflare Keep The Internet Safe From Hackers

The internet is ever-expanding, serving as a means to connect billions of people worldwide. With hosting providers and easy website builders such as WordPress doing most of the heavy lifting, just about anyone can create a website — be it for a business, portfolio, or a personal blog. However, behind the ease of creating and accessing content online lies the complex world of web security, protecting our data so it doesn't land in the wrong hands.

Advertisement

Cloudflare is one of the largest companies that provides network and security services on the cloud — you may have already heard of its 1.1.1.1 privacy DNS. It's used by nearly 20% of the web, meaning one in five websites on the internet is protected by Cloudflare — with your data being safeguarded through encryption. A core principle surrounding encrypting and decrypting data is the use of randomly generated cryptographic keys. There are several ways a computer can simulate randomness, but the data it generates can never be truly random.

This is where Cloudflare's "Wall of Entropy" comes in — a large display consisting of over a hundred lava lamps and a camera that periodically captures images. Instead of solely relying on computer-generated data, Cloudflare leverages an element of the physical world to aid with the encryption process. Let's take a deeper dive into how Cloudflare uses lava lamps to protect millions of websites around the globe.

Advertisement