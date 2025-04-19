4 Antique Cars From 'All Creatures Great And Small' That Shine On Screen

PBS' "All Creatures Great and Small" is a reboot of a 1978 series about a veterinarian working in Yorkshire, England, in the 1930s. While the focus is on heartwarming interactions with patients and a charming cast of characters, it's hard not to notice all of the attention to detail on set that brings the time period to life — especially the antique cars. The period-accurate cars often appear on screen for fleeting moments but still manage to steal the spotlight.

Advertisement

Some of these cars were purchased and driven by main characters in the show, while others were just given a moment on screen in a single episode. Even still, these cars captured the time period perfectly and fascinated viewers that wanted to learn more about the antique cars that graced the screen in various capacities. There are plenty of eye-catching cars on the set of "All Creatures Great and Small," whether driven by the main characters, or shown in the background of a busy street. Here are some that car enthusiasts couldn't ignore.