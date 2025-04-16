Does The TSA Have An Air Marshal On Every Flight?

On any given day, the Federal Aviation Administration oversees over 45,000 flights with 2.9 million passengers on board. Those flights cover more than 29 million square miles of airspace, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is responsible for the safety and security of passengers, crew, and the aircraft they travel in. When many of us think of the TSA, what airport body scanners can see is among the first things that come to mind. You've probably also mastered the art of packing your bags so you don't have any run-ins with TSA officers when going through a checkpoint. The agency was created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to improve airport security and bring it under one federal agency. A big part of the TSA's effort is the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), the agency's law enforcement arm.

You might know these important TSA rules about electronics like having your cell phone, tablet, and laptop charged so you can power them on if a TSA agent asks you to. But the TSA's role extends well beyond the airport security checkpoint. Its mission also includes protecting passengers in the air. As part of that mission, the TSA places armed officers — federal air marshals — on select flights to deter and respond to threats in the air. However, with tens of thousands of daily flights and only about 3,000 federal air marshals (many of whom are on "chair marshal" office assignments) it's just not feasible for the TSA to assign a marshal to every flight.