Yes, Americans Can Still Order From Shein (But You May Notice Some Drastic Changes)

The days of bargain shopping on low-cost e-commerce platforms such as Shein are apparently over. It started with the disappearance of a loophole that has allowed Shein to pump affordable products into the U.S. market without paying any cross-border shipment duties, and has now transformed into a full-blown punishment for any product shipped from a warehouse in China or Hong Kong.

Advertisement

If you've been a fan of Shein hauls, the new policies are going to hurt at different magnitudes, depending on the cart value. Let's say your package is worth under $800. So far, products valued at less than $800 have enjoyed a de minimis status, which means they didn't incur any fee before entering the U.S. market. That policy is no longer in place. First, the shipment fee was raised to 30% for shipments, or $25 per package. In the past 24 hours, as China has refused to pull its retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., the fee has been hiked even further following a revision of the executive order.

Not only has U.S. President Donald Trump increased the tariffs on China even further, but he also raised the fee on Chinese-origin shipments from 90% to 120%. That essentially means if your final cart value is less than $800, you will have to pay an additional fee worth 1.2x of the final bill before the package arrives at your doorstep. The White House has also hiked the "per postal item" fee from $75 to $100, applicable until June 1, 2025. After that deadline, the import dues will be raised to $200 per postal item.

Advertisement