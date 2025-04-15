How To Send (And View) Hidden Texts With Invisible Ink On iPhone

Invisible Ink is one of the standout features Apple introduced to iMessage back in 2016, part of a suite of message effects designed to make texting feel more expressive. While others like "Slam" and "Gentle" bring the drama or softness, Invisible Ink brings more than just visual flair. It adds an element of mystery to your messages, letting you hide text or images behind a layer of pixels that only clears when swiped.

Advertisement

It's a small touch, but it changes the way a message lands — whether it's a birthday wish, a surprise announcement, or something else you'd just rather keep under wraps. Invisible Ink has become so popular, it's moved beyond iMessage and into the internet's wider vocabulary, a milestone previously reserved for the iconic blue vs. green bubble phenomenon. You'll often see "sent with invisible ink" used as a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer online, a digital shorthand to signal anything from a bold opinion to a private confession.

The effect works for both text and images, and you don't need any special app or settings. As long as both you and your recipient have iMessage and are running iOS 16 or later, you're all set. Here's how to send a message with Invisible Ink, and how to read it when someone sends one your way.

Advertisement