Does Hinge Have Read Receipts? How Messaging On The App Works

The read receipts feature is very common on popular social media apps; the same can't be said about some of the best dating apps. While platforms like Hinge and Bumble don't offer this feature, some other dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid offer it in their premium subscriptions. eHarmony is one of the few that offer this feature for free. On eHarmony, you'll see a double-tick mark when the receiver has seen your message. Unfortunately, there isn't any official statement by Hinge on why they don't have the read receipts feature or even if they've plans to introduce it anytime soon.

But you can rely on the "Your Turn" feature of Hinge. Once you match with someone on Hinge, you need to send them a message. If the other person doesn't respond to you within a few days, you can tap the three dots on their chat and choose the "Invite to Chat" option. The Your Turn feature will then send a notification to the other person, notifying them that they need to respond to your message.

Hinge also has a "Your Turn Limit" feature, which is enabled by default. This feature ensures that you won't be able to connect with new people on the platform if you've got a lot of unanswered messages from matches. You'll need to either respond to those messages or end the conversation to continue connecting with new people.

If it's been a few days, and you still haven't received a reply from the other person, even after using the Your Turn feature, then it indicates that they're not interested in your profile. Most likely, they have ended the conversation on their end. You should then shift your focus to other potential matches and chats on the platform.