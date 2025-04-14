Does Hinge Have Read Receipts? How Messaging On The App Works
Read receipts is an interesting feature that allows you to know whether your friend has seen your message. You will find this feature on almost all the messaging apps, like WhatsApp, and email clients, like Gmail. The way this feature lets you know whether the message has been seen differs on different platforms. For instance, if your friend sees your message on WhatsApp, you will see the blue-colored double tick mark next to your message. Unfortunately, some platforms don't offer the read receipts feature, with the popular dating app -Hinge being one of the prime examples.
The unavailability of this feature on Hinge means you'll not be notified if the other person has read your messages. The platform only shows a "Sent" label under your message to let you know that your message has been sent. Instead of the read receipts feature, Hinge comes with a "Your Turn" feature that notifies you when it's your turn to respond to a message that you have received on the platform.
Why Hinge doesn't have the read receipts feature?
The read receipts feature is very common on popular social media apps; the same can't be said about some of the best dating apps. While platforms like Hinge and Bumble don't offer this feature, some other dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid offer it in their premium subscriptions. eHarmony is one of the few that offer this feature for free. On eHarmony, you'll see a double-tick mark when the receiver has seen your message. Unfortunately, there isn't any official statement by Hinge on why they don't have the read receipts feature or even if they've plans to introduce it anytime soon.
But you can rely on the "Your Turn" feature of Hinge. Once you match with someone on Hinge, you need to send them a message. If the other person doesn't respond to you within a few days, you can tap the three dots on their chat and choose the "Invite to Chat" option. The Your Turn feature will then send a notification to the other person, notifying them that they need to respond to your message.
Hinge also has a "Your Turn Limit" feature, which is enabled by default. This feature ensures that you won't be able to connect with new people on the platform if you've got a lot of unanswered messages from matches. You'll need to either respond to those messages or end the conversation to continue connecting with new people.
If it's been a few days, and you still haven't received a reply from the other person, even after using the Your Turn feature, then it indicates that they're not interested in your profile. Most likely, they have ended the conversation on their end. You should then shift your focus to other potential matches and chats on the platform.