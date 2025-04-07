Eufy's Newest Robot Vacuum Includes The World's First Detachable Portable Spot Cleaner, Available For Pre-Sale Now
Sponsored Content.
eufy, a subsidiary of Anker Innovations, has become one of the world's leading makers of smart home devices including award-winning robot vacuums, home security systems, and even robot lawn mowers, all with the design philosophy of "Built With Care."
Today, eufy is at it again with an unveiling of their newest innovative floor-washing machine to help simplify your home and storage space. The new eufy E28 omni system includes powerful turbo suction (20,000 Pa!), a Hydrojet™️self-cleaning system that scrapes away dirty water with each rotation, and the most unique part: the E28 introduces the world's first robot vacuum with a detachable portable spot cleaner.
If you're interested in upping your home cleaning game, you can pre-order the eufy Omni E28 from eufy's website. Don't think you need a portable deep cleaner? Not to worry; eufy has you covered with the introduction of the Omni E25, which includes the same powerful suction and mopping technology without the spot cleaner, proving eufy has thought of everything.
Both the Omni E28 and E25 are available for pre-order today, so be sure to visit the website for details and potential discounts.
The eufy Omni E28 comes with a first-of-its-kind portable deep cleaner
In broad terms, the eufy Omni E28 system is made up of a robotic vacuum cleaner and an all-in-one Omni Station. Its specially-designed HydroJet™️mopping system is truly impressive. The vacuum's rear mop roller packs up to 3.3 pounds of mopping pressure, about the same degree of force as hand scrubbing. As the mop pad rolls, an internal double scraper mechanism cleans dirty water away 360 times per minute, ensuring you're always mopping with clean water. This robot vacuum includes an industry-leading 20,000 Pa of turbo suction for a deep carpet clean, as well as eufy's proprietary DuoSpiral™️brushes for preventing hair tangles. The vacuum is also equipped with an auto-extending CornerRover™️arm, which automatically extends outward into corners for thorough cleaning.
The other member of this powerful cleaning tag-team is the all-in-one Omni Station. When the robotic floor washing system completes its rounds, it automatically returns to the Omni Station, where its dust bag is emptied and its mop pad is cleaned and dried to prevent smelly mildew. The station also automatically refills its floor-cleaning solution and removes collected wastewater into a hidden storage container. The major element that differentiates the eufy Omni E28 model from its sibling is located within the Omni Station: if you remove the Omni Station's water tank, you'll access an entire portable deep cleaning device. Thanks to eufy's FlexiOne™️technology, you can easily pick up the water tank which includes a wrap-around hose and motor which allows the unit to function as a standalone stain remover, perfect for tackling messes on couches, stairs, carpets, and any other spots the vacuum may have trouble with on its own.
Don't need a deep cleaner? The eufy Omni E25 has all the other features
The portable deep cleaner included in the eufy Omni E28's Omni Station is an excellent product, perfect for anyone with any kind of living situation. All the same, not everyone needs a deep cleaner in their lives. If you're only interested in the robotic vacuum element of the eufy Omni E28 and don't need that little bit of extra cleaning muscle, don't worry: eufy has taken that into consideration with the eufy Omni E25.
The eufy Omni E25 system is functionally identical to the eufy Omni E28. You still get the HydroJet™️mopping system with best-in-class downwards pressure for deep cleaning, DuoSpiral™️roller brushes, CornerRover™️arm, and the 20,000 Pa of suction power. The only difference between the eufy Omni E25 and the eufy Omni E28 is that the former model does not have a portable deep cleaner built into its Omni Station.
If you want a powerful robotic vacuum that comes with the added benefit of a convenient deep cleaning tool, the eufy Omni E28 is perfect for your home and family. If you're just looking for a powerful robotic vacuum and mopping system, the eufy Omni E25 will give you exactly what you're looking for. Remember to visit eufy's website to pre-order these helpful devices beginning today and reserve these powerful machines before their full retail launches.