How Much Weight Can Milwaukee's Tool Lanyards Hold?

Whether you use them for professional work or simple DIY jobs around the house, you want to take good care of your tools. Repairs and replacements can be inconvenient and costly, so it's best to avoid damage altogether. To single out one prominent brand, there are several Milwaukee tools that require more maintenance than you might think, and the company has embraced methods of breakage prevention. One of these is the tool lanyard, which is excellent for those who tend to work at great heights.

The job of a tool lanyard is pretty straightforward: Connect it to a sturdy structure or yourself, attach the other end to your tool, and go about your job as normal. If it falls, the lanyard is there to catch it, or at the very least lessen the impact of its fall. As it turns out, Milwaukee's tool lanyards can accommodate a wide swath of tools. They come in 10-pound, 15-pound, and 35-pound variations and can range in length to suit your needs. The standard length is 36 inches — though, there are 54-inch and 72-inch extended reach options available as well.

For those working in high places, a Milwaukee tool lanyard sounds like a must-have for a variety of tools. The question is, however, do the folks who've used them recommend them, or are they not as effective as the brand's marketing makes them out to be?

