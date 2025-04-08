How Much Weight Can Milwaukee's Tool Lanyards Hold?
Whether you use them for professional work or simple DIY jobs around the house, you want to take good care of your tools. Repairs and replacements can be inconvenient and costly, so it's best to avoid damage altogether. To single out one prominent brand, there are several Milwaukee tools that require more maintenance than you might think, and the company has embraced methods of breakage prevention. One of these is the tool lanyard, which is excellent for those who tend to work at great heights.
The job of a tool lanyard is pretty straightforward: Connect it to a sturdy structure or yourself, attach the other end to your tool, and go about your job as normal. If it falls, the lanyard is there to catch it, or at the very least lessen the impact of its fall. As it turns out, Milwaukee's tool lanyards can accommodate a wide swath of tools. They come in 10-pound, 15-pound, and 35-pound variations and can range in length to suit your needs. The standard length is 36 inches — though, there are 54-inch and 72-inch extended reach options available as well.
For those working in high places, a Milwaukee tool lanyard sounds like a must-have for a variety of tools. The question is, however, do the folks who've used them recommend them, or are they not as effective as the brand's marketing makes them out to be?
Are Milwaukee's tool lanyards any good?
If the Milwaukee tool lanyard is something you are interested in, many users have left reviews to express their approval. "These lanyards help to avoid not only injuries, but prevents you from damaging tools while working. The lanyards attach to tool very easily and do not have any restrictions on movement when attached," wrote Young out of California on Milwaukee's website, calling the brand's tool lanyards a must-have. On the comment section of Milwaukee's YouTube video covering its tool lanyards, there are loads of comments showering these accessories with praise. Another YouTube channel, Last Best Tool, tried a Milwaukee's lanyard and gave it high marks for its design, build quality, and functionality.
On Home Depot's website, the tool lanyard received more positive press. User canonography highlighted its strength when attached to heavier tools, commenting, "Great to attach your heavy tool to your belt with no fear of dropping it below. You can use this for many different situations. Highly recommended." Judson added in their review that the carabiner is quite sturdy and locks securely, and that the lanyard has the slightest amount of give to cushion the attached tool's fall. Zack has found the lanyards incredibly helpful, too, noting in their review that they plan to buy more in the future.
Evidently, many seem to feel that Milwaukee's tool lanyards are perfect at keeping tools safe from falls. If you've been swayed by these testimonials, here's what you can expect to pay for such accessories.
The cost of Milwaukee's tool lanyards
Milwaukee tool lanyards seem to get the job done and make for a sound investment if one frequently uses their tools at extreme, damageable heights. Speaking of investment, what can one expect to pay for these handy accessories? As stated, Milwaukee's tool lanyards aren't one-size-fits-all, with them coming at different lengths and weight capabilities. Thus, to reflect this, they come at a few different price points. Unfortunately, they're going to cost you a bit — at least more than some of the cheaper Milwaukee finds under $10.
On the lower end of the price scale is the standard 10-pound locking tool lanyard, which is listed by Home Depot at $22. The extended reach version of this accessory bumps up the price a bit, coming in at $26, while the Quick-Connect edition jumps to $33. The regular 15-pound tool lanyard runs $27 and its extended reach counterpart is $37. The 35-pound tool lanyard and 5-pound retractable tool lanyard, tops the price chart at $50 each. That's a lot of money to drop on cable with carabiners attached, but it's likely cheaper than replacing one or more of your tools after a fall.
Milwaukee's tool lanyards may not be the most flashy of the brand's offerings, but they're undoubtedly useful. For tools light and heavy, big and small, they're designed to keep them safe, and hopefully prevent you from having to completely replace or get replacement parts for your Milwaukee power tools.