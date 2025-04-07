Why Do Some Jeeps Have Two Batteries?

With its origins dating back to the battlefields of World War II, the Jeep brand holds a unique place in history among American automakers. So much so that some name the brand's initial U.S. Military offerings as the country's greatest contribution to warfare as we know it in the modern world. Given the context, it's no surprise that the Jeep brand is one that's often associated with innovation, particularly when it comes to the 4x4 arena.

These days, of course, the greater Jeep lineup stretches far beyond the long-discontinued CJ models and the Wrangler-styled Jeeps that helped put the company on the automotive map. At present, there are just as many sport utility vehicles in the Jeep lineup as there are traditional Jeeps, and there's even a pickup truck-styled version of the Wrangler build. The company has continued to innovate with each model year, and today some of the Jeeps in the lineup boast so many modern bells, whistles, and extras that they require additional power to ensure they all function as intended.

It seems the solution to that particular power predicament led Jeep not to outfit their vehicles with a larger battery, but an additional one – there are actually some newer Jeep models that have two batteries under the hood. The second is there primarily to serve as an auxiliary power source ensuring the reliability of certain power-consuming features like the Electronic Start/Stop feature.

